Trump’s speech turns dark and he’s booed at Al Smith Dinner

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump drew boos near the end of his speech at the Alfred E. Smith Dinner in New York.
The event, which featured Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, is typically a light-hearted affair where the two candidate poke good fun at themselves and each other.
Trump, speaking before Clinton, started off strong, drawing hearty laughs from the white tie-clad crowd and Clinton.
He joked about his humility.
“Modesty is perhaps my best quality,” he said, “even better than my temperament.”
Trump got in a quality joke about “my own beautifully formed hands.”
Trump admitted, “this is corny stuff.” The event benefits Catholic Charities, and Trump said that those in the audience “already have a place in your heart for a guy who started out as a carpenter working for his father.”
Trump got one of his biggest laughs when he said that Clinton had bumped into him backstage before the event.
“She very civilly said, ‘Pardon me.’ And I very politely replied, ‘Let me talk to you about that after I get into office,” Trump said.
After joking that Clinton gave him his choice of ambassadorships to Iraq or Afghanistan, Trump brought up calling Clinton “a nasty woman” at Wednesday night’s debate between the candidates.
One of his other big laugh lines came when he made a joke at the expense of his wife Melania. He said that Michelle Obama gave a speech “and everyone loves it. They (the media) says she’s absolutely great. My wife Melania gives the exact same speech and people get on her case and I don’t get it.”
Trump was referencing Melania Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention where she took several lines from an earlier Michelle Obama speech.
It was after that joke that things turned a bit darker and brought unusual boos from the crowd.
Trump said Clinton “was so corrupt she got kicked off the Watergate commission.” He said the “economy is busted, the government is corrupt.” He said he was she may have only found out about her invitation to the dinner “through the wonder of WikiLeaks.”
The crowd began to tighten up with some booing audible on the television broadcast.
Trump said Clinton is totally different in private than she is in public. “Tonight in public she is pretending not to hate Catholics,” a reference to some campaign staffer emails discovered through WikiLeaks.
He also made a joke about Haiti. Saying Clinton knows it takes a village — the title of her book — Trump said “in places like Haiti, where she’s taken a number of them.” The reference is to emails about the Clinton Foundation and donations to earthquake-ravaged Haiti.
Clinton spoke second. No one booed during her speech, but she did cut a bit close to Trump on a joke about the Statue of Liberty. She said while the Statue of Liberty was a beacon of hope and freedom to many, Trump looks at the statute as a “4, maybe a 5, if she ditches the torch and tablet.”
Clinton joked, “After listening to your speech, I will also look forward to listening to Mike Pence deny that you ever said it.”
Clinton also took some shots at herself. She opened by saying she had taken “a break from my rigorous nap schedule to be here.”
