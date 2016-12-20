Art-filled sights for the holidays

Art Basel is long gone, but the residual effects are yours to enjoy during the holiday season. Many of our local arts institutions are still exhibiting the shows they debuted during the Miami Art Week chaos, and now it’s your turn to take it all in without fighting the crowds.
Julio Le Parc: Form into Action
Argentine artist Julio Le Parc’s exhibit at PAMM is a dazzling spectacle that has been on view since early November and was celebrated during Art Basel with a funky throwdown featuring Uncle Luke. The show features 100 works created by the master of kinetic art between 1958 and 2013. Most of the works were created almost 50 years ago, yet the interplay with light, movement, shape and color feels all too contemporary. The show consists of large-scale installations that are Instagram magic, plus rarely seen works on paper and archival material. Through March 19.
Perez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; http://www.pamm.org/. Admission $12-$16.
Hebru Brantley: Theories from the Low End
Chicago-based artist Hebru Brantley made his Basel debut with an exhibition highlighting his pop-infused contemporary work inspired by Japanese anime, superheroes and the bold aesthetics of street-art pioneers like Jean Michel Basquiat, Kaws and Keith Haring. Brantley’s exhibit is sticking around in a pop-up gallery in Wynwood, where he has set up shop through January.
2450 NW Second Ave., Miami; open through Jan. 7; free.
Lynne Gelfman in Little River
Miami’s Younger Gen artists get most of the buzz. Little River’s Noguchi Breton gallery — formally known as Gucci Vuitton — spins the hourglass, often featuring longtime local artists in a decidedly New Miami space created by a trio of younger artists. Its current show, “sometimes random,” features new paintings by Lynne Golob Gelfman, one of Miami’s most sophisticated abstract artists (her work has appeared in museums and one-woman shows nationwide). Her current work borrows a technique she has perfected over time, painting on the back of a canvas to create a grid that is at once highly organized and random. Chaos creeps increasingly into these works from the past two years — a reflection of Miami’s ever-evolving nature that seems particularly apropos in a time of national change.
8375 NE Second Ave., Miami 33138; nogucchibreton.net. Through Jan. 14; free.
While you’re in the neighborhood, stop in at Mindy Solomon Gallery for Einar and Jamex de la Torre’s mind-bending “The Flaunting of Youth” (8397 NE Second Ave.; mindysolomon.com), work by Amanda Ross-Ho at Michael Jon & Alan (255 NE 69th St., michaeljonandalan.com) and the sound installation “Transitions #3” by Naama Tsabar at Spinello Projects (7221 NW Second Ave.; spinelloprojects.com). All run through Jan. 14; free.
Wynwood Walls
The hip outdoor street art museum always gets a fresh coat of paint at the end of the year. The exhibit, dubbed “Fear Less,” features 12 new murals, all thematically linked. Also on display are carved boulders by Ken Hiratsuka, a pioneering Japanese street artist known for chiseling intricate patterns into New York sidewalks in the 1980s, plus original works of art by many of the Wynwood Walls’ artists.
Wynwood Walls, 2520 NW Second Ave., Miami; www.thewynwoodwalls.com; free.
Public Art
▪ In Museum Park, take a look at Spanish sculptor Juan Garaizabal’s giant work, “Havana’s Balcony,” a steel outline of the facade of a building in Havana’s Plaza de las Armas positioned to face south to our neighbors across the Florida Straights. The work will stand in Museum Park until hurricane season picks up.
▪ Next door at the Pérez Art Museum is Jaume Plensa’s “Looking Into My Dreams, Awilda,” a 40-foot-tall sculpture of a woman’s head made of stainless steel, polyester resin and marble dust. The work was purchased by Miami developer Jorge Pérez and will be on display for two years at PAMM before moving to the Auberge Miami residence at Biscayne and 14th Street. But it will only be on loan there; eventually it, and the rest of Pérez’s personal collection, will return to PAMM.
▪ While the Bass Museum in Miami Beach is still closed for remodeling through March 2017, Ugo Rondinone’s “Miami Mountain” debuted as part of Art Basel’s Art Public exhibition. The work, a staggering 42 feet tall, is permanently installed in Collins Park and is meant to herald the launch of The Bass’ new acquisitions initiative, a 10-year program to acquire contemporary works in the permanent collection.
Narciso Rodriguez: An Exercise in Minimalism
The man responsible for the glamorous looks of Michelle Obama, Sarah Jessica Parker and other fashion-foward power women gets his own couture retrospective featuring 40 garments and purses along with works of art that illustrate the process behind Rodriguez’s minimalistic designs. Alex Gonzalez, the creative director of ELLE Magazine, co-curated the exhibition, in partnership with the Frost’s curator Klaudio Rodriguez.
Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum FIU, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; thefrost.fiu.edu; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, closed Monday; free.
Cold War Car Culture
The emergence of the metropolis of Miami coincided with the love affair with the car in post-World War II America — and both signified a new freedom and new beginnings. But the ubiquitous automobile culture also grew up in the tension of the Cold War. “Autopia: Road Trips from the Cold War to the Present” looks, through the eyes of artists, at the impact cars had on Miami, on Cuba (those 1950s relics that still putter along), on economies, sprawl and expanded travel throughout the world. Through January 13.
Bakehouse Art Complex, 561 NW Second St., Miami; 305-576-2828; bacfl.org; free.
Cuba now and next
In the post-Fidel, post-election phase, what happens next in Cuba is anyone’s guess. Nine Cuban artists add their perspectives on contemporary Cuba in the current exhibition, “Q & A, Nine Contemporary Cuban Artists,” on display through Jan. 15 at Miami Dade College’s Museum of Art & Design in the Freedom Tower. Havana-based curator Cristina Vives organized the show of paintings, sculptures, photographs and video installations by Alexandre Arrechea, Alejandro Campins, Javier Castro, Humberto Díaz, Fidel García, Alejandro González, Lorena Gutiérrez, Tony Labat and Fernando Rodríguez — a mirror, of sorts, of how Cubans see themselves.
Freedom Tower at Miami Dade College, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-237-7700; mdcmoad.org; free
World of Anselm Kiefer
The dark, complex, monumental sculptures and paintings from the extraordinary contemporary German artist Anselm Kiefer have been a hit in South Florida for several years, and this expansive exhibit seals that popularity. “Regeneration Series: Anselm Kiefer from the Hall Collection” includes 50 works from the 1960s on, from the artist known for plumbing traumatic history and ancient mythologies. As a bonus: “Samson Kambalu: Nyau Cinema,” a U.S. solo premiere featuring 12 films from the Malawian artist who entwines in his work a fascination with Nietzsche, history and humor. Through Aug. 27.
1 East Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-5500; nsuartmuseum.org. Admission $5-$12.
If you’re craving more works by Kiefer, head to the Margulies Collection at the Warehouse, which has expanded its already impressive works by the artist. It also has added major works from Greek-born Jannis Kounellis, who created elaborate installations mixing all sorts of genres and became associated with Arte Povera, a boundary-defying 1960s movement that utilized unconventional materials. Its art is also well-represented in the Collection. Through May 2017.
591 NW 27th Street; 305-576-1051; margulieswarehouse.com. Admission $5-$10; call for holiday hours.
Amy Reyes, Anne Tschida, George Fishman and Jane Wooldridge contributed to this report.
