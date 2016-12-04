Artist/rapper ABH and Jorge Perez make quite the pair

Developer / collector Jorge Perez knew he was being honored Saturday night by Art Miami with its Lifetime Achievement award for his arts leadership.
What he didn’t know: Along with the usual engraved crystal trophy, Art Miami director Nick Korniloff arranged for LA-based artist and rapper ABH to create a portrait of Perez that left the philanthropist with his mouth open. “Wow!” (Wife Darlene had gotten a preview.)
ABH also created a number of works for Art Miami’s Perry Cohen Foundation booth. Cohen, Korniloff and wife Pamela Cohen’s teenaged son, was lost at sea in the storm off Palm Beach in 2015. The Foundation promotes marine safety.
