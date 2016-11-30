Photo gallery: Art Basel 2016 | Wed., Nov. 30, 2016

View of the piece "Diamond (Blue)," by artist Jeff Koon, on display at Gagosian Gallery, from New York, during the Art Basel's preview invitation only event at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
A guest takes a picture of the piece "Sylvia" by artist Alex Katz on display at the Edward Tyler Nahem during the Art Basel's preview invitation only event at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Claude Picasso, Picasso's son, makes an appearance at the Galerie Gmurzynska on Wed., Nov. 30, 2016, the first day of Art Basel inside the Miami Beach Convention Center.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
View of pieces by Cuban master Wilfredo Lam, "Figures Grises" (left) 1974 and "Sans Titre" 1945, on display at Galerie Gmurzynska, from Zurich, during the Art Basel's preview invitation only event at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach on Wed., Nov. 30, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
View of the piece "End White Supremacy," 2008, by artist Sam Durant, on display at Blum & Poe Gallery, from New York, during the Art Basel's preview invitation only event at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Galerie Gmurzynska presents historic art work, including the attendance of Claude Picasso, Picasso's son, on first day of Art Basel Wed., Nov. 30, 2016, inside the Miami Beach Convention Center.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
View of the piece Pumpkin, 2016, by artist Yayoi Kusama, on display at Victoria Miro Gallery during the Art Basel's preview invitation only event at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
German visitors Susie Von den Stemmen, left, and Alexander Battle-Lachmann take advantage of the wonderful weather outside Design Miami pavilion as they and many more enjoy the first day of Art Basel Wed., Nov. 30, 2016, inside the Miami Beach Convention Center.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
View of the piece Ainsa IV, 2015, by artist Jaume Plensa, on display at Galerie Lelong, from New York, during the Art Basel's preview at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Miami Beach on Wednesday, Nov., 30, 2016.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Constantin Brancusi's "Und Muse", circa 1918, polish bronze stops many visitors when placed in front of Lee Krasner's oil, "Another Storm, circa 1963, on Wed., Nov. 30, 2016, the first day of Art Basel inside the Miami Beach Convention Center.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Anish Kapoor's stainless steel piece, "Curved Triangle Twist," distorts the reflection cast by visitors on the first day of Art Basel inside the Miami Beach Convention Center.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Curator Stephane Aquin talks to a group of fair goers as they tour through the booth of Michael Werner Gallery, from New York, during the Art Basel's preview invitation only event at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
View of the piece "Triple Disc," by artist De Wain Valentine, on display at Sprth Magers, Berlin London, during the Art Basel's preview invitation only event at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Artist Claude Picasso, son of Pablo Picasso, talks to the media at the booth he designed for Galerie Gmurzynska during the Art Basel's preview invitation only event at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Art dealer Fred Snitzer, chats with Susan Malzoni, center, and Ingrid Vazquez-Luhn at his gallery booth during the Art Basel's preview invitation only event at the Miami Beach Convention Center.
PEDRO PORTAL
pportal@miamiherald.com
Art lovers look at historic art work at the Galerie Gmurzynska Wed., Nov. 30, 2016, on first day of Art Basel inside the Miami Beach Convention Center.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Jose Davila's Homage to the Square, polished stainless steel epoxy paint and wire, catches the attention of art lovers inside Sean Kelly on the first day of Art Basel inside the Miami Beach Convention Center.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Pablo Piscasso's famous "Homme Assis," circa 1972, is one of many art treasures on display on the first day of Art Basel inside the Miami Beach Convention Center.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
Art Basel Miami Beach attendees line up at the entrance of the Miami Beach Convention Center’s Hall C at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday to get in.
Rene Rodriguez
rrodriguez@MiamiHerald.com
Visitors enter the convention center under high security on the first day of Art Basel inside the Miami Beach Convention Center.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
This three-panel acrylic and newspaper on linen collage, which is comprised of the entire issue of The New York Times published the day after Donald Trump was elected President, is on display at the Gavin Brown’s Enterprise gallery booth at Art Basel Miami Beach, an example of the political nature of some of the works showcased at this year’s fair.
Rene Rodriguez
rrodriguez@MiamiHerald.com
Claude Picasso, Picasso's son, right, enjoys a light conversation with Isabelle Bscher at the Galerie Gmurzynska on Wed., Nov. 30, 2016, the first day of Art Basel inside the Miami Beach Convention Center.
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com
CARL JUSTE
cjuste@miamiherald.com