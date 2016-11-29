Photo Gallery: Miami Art Week 2016 begins

Art demonstrator Kat Quinn shows the elasticity of Li Hongbo’s paper piece entitled “Apollo” on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 as Art Miami opened its doors.
Visitors navigate around Sophie Ryder’s “Dancing Ladies” on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, as Art Miami opened its doors.
Soft silhouettes blend through Armand Pierre Fernandez’s “Do, Re, Mi, Fa, So, La, Ti, Do” on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 at Art Miami.
Olivia Detullio, 7, and brother Matteo, 9, play with the interactive art piece by Dominic Harris entitled B202 on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 at Art Miami.
Jeffrey Deitch, left, art dealer and curator, chats with writer Derek Blasberg in front of Pablo Picasso’s “Femme Dans Un Rocking-Chair” during the preview opening of Desire at the Moore Building in the Design District.
“Invisible Man” by Glenn Kaino featuring Charles Gaines is being displayed in Collins Park for Miami Art Week.
Bernadette Despujols’ resin on aluminum sculpture, “Love Is No Game,” is on offer for $26,000 at Scope art fair.
The so-called “Ritz Rainbow,” a project of developer Lionheart Capital and artist Yvette Mattern will project a multi-colored beam of light visible for 25 miles. It is shown on display in England last year.
Artist Claire Jeanine Satin interacts with one of Dominic Harris’ interactive pieces at Priveekollektie Contemporary Art Design booth on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, as Art Miami opened its doors. The gallery is based in the Netherlands.
View of a piece by artist Jeff Koons, titled “Dirty — Jeff On Top,” 1991, during the preview opening of Desire, an exhibit arranged by Koons and art dealer Larry Gagosian, curated by Diana Widmaier Picasso. The exhibit, at the Moore Building in the Miami Design District, features works by more than 50 modern and contemporary artists that explore eroticism in art, as part of Art Basel Miami Beach, 2016.
