There’s a giant head in this Miami park

It's not actually an alien or even a moia. It's Jaume Plensa's "Looking Into My Dreams, Awilda," a 2012 sculpture made of stainless steel, polyester resin and marble dust that measures almost 40 feet tall.
The work was purchased by Miami developer Jorge Perez. Installation at the namesake Perez Art Museum Miami in downtown started over the weekend.
The "head" will be on display for two years at PAMM before moving to the Auberge Miami residence at Biscayne and 14th Street. But it will only be on loan there; eventually it, and the rest of Perez's personal collection, will return to PAMM.
Comments