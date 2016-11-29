Art Basel

November 29, 2016 8:17 AM

There’s a giant head in this Miami park

By Jane Wooldridge

jwooldridge@miamiherald.com

It's not actually an alien or even a moia. It's Jaume Plensa's "Looking Into My Dreams, Awilda," a 2012 sculpture made of stainless steel, polyester resin and marble dust that measures almost 40 feet tall.

The work was purchased by Miami developer Jorge Perez. Installation at the namesake Perez Art Museum Miami in downtown started over the weekend.

The "head" will be on display for two years at PAMM before moving to the Auberge Miami residence at Biscayne and 14th Street. But it will only be on loan there; eventually it, and the rest of Perez's personal collection, will return to PAMM.

Related content

Art Basel

Comments

Videos

Miami collective art expression take the streets

View more video

Art Basel calendar

Just In! Miami Art Watch Blog

Events

Entertainment Videos