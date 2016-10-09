Man who dives for items lost overboard is booted from ‘Survivor’ for being bossy

A Florida Keys man who appeared on the latest season of “Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X” was voted off the CBS show in episode 3 that ran Thursday night.
Paul Wachter, 52, a boat mechanic who lives on Sugarloaf Key, was eliminated from the cast in what his fans call a blindside but he chalked up to his choice to step up as a presumed tribe leader.
“Ultimately, it was me and my big mouth that got me in trouble, and I have to live with the consequences,” Wachter told People magazine after the episode aired. “You don’t have a choice on ‘Survivor’ when you have my personality – really, no one does.”
Show host Jeff Probst told reporters Wachter was his own worst enemy on the show and had no idea he was coming across as “bossy.”
Wachter had become one of a six-person alliance on the Gen X team, but created drama when he told cast member Jessica Lewis, one of the six, he would tell her if the men got together to form a boys club. Jessica helped kick Paul off the show through a vote.
But Wachter’s local supporters were unhappy with the vote.
“Not fair! They were scared of you!” Julie Lynch of Key West posted on Facebook.
From the start of the “Survivor” publicity tour, Wachter predicted he would win the $1 million prize for being the last contestant standing. Originally from Long Island, N.Y., Wachter for years has lived out of a motor home with his wife and kids while playing in his rock band Haywire, spearfishing and hunting for items lost overboard in the shallow waters around the Keys.
