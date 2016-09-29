‘Dancing With the Stars’ twirls into Cirque du Soleil’s world

Curious about “Kurios?”
The latest Cirque du Soleil show, “Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities,” opens Dec. 9 under the traditional blue and yellow big top next to the Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Fans can get a sneak peak as ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” airs its two-hour Cirque du Soleil theme night at 8 p.m. Monday on WPLG-10. The 11 remaining contestants will each perform a dance routine set to one of the Cirque shows.
Former Detroit Lions champ wide receiver Calvin Johnson and pro Lindsay Arnold will set their dance to “Kurios — Cabinet of Curiosities.”
Other set pieces, which will feature Cirque acrobats, aerialists, dancers and fire stick performers alongside the contestants, include Ryan Lochte and Cheryl Burke and Terra Jolé and Sasha Farba each dancing to “O.” Babyface and Allison Holker and Jana Kramer and Gleb Savchenko picked “The Beatles LOVE.” Laurie Hernandez and Valentin Chmerkovskiy selected “Michael Jackson ONE” and Marilu Henner and Derek Hough will do their thing to “KÁ.”
Tickets for “Kurios” are on sale at cirquedusoleil.com/kurios.
