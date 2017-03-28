Where do the rodents run? In these South Florida restaurants

State inspections over the past month have found 12 Miami-Dade and three Broward restaurants with rodents in their rooms.
The rodents were aggressive at Hialeah’s El Castillo de La Fruta before a March 16 shut-down. Inspectors found “approximately 100 dried rodent droppings found in back storage area and approximately eight moist rodent droppings found on food preparation table in kitchen area.”
In addition, the restaurant at 1004 E. 16th St. had a “pesticide-emitting strip in food prep area,” according to the inspection report.
One of the four High Priority violations that led to a one-day shut-down of The Latin House Express, 13990 W. Dixie Hwy. in North Miami, was “approximately 50 to 100 dry and three to four moist rodent droppings found throughout the kitchen area.”
At Weston’s Poc American Fusion Buffet & Sushi, inspectors on March 16 found more than 46 moist, fresh rodent droppings — more than 30 by the soda boxes in the preparation area, 10 directly on top of soda cans, two in a box with bottled water, two next to a preparation table in front of the cookline and two more under the cookline.
Other restaurants cited for rodents:
▪ Bijon Restaurant, 827 NW 119th St. in North Miami, had only one High Priority violation on March 16: rodents, as evidenced by two rodent droppings in an oven that isn’t used and four droppings in the kitchen.
▪ The washing areas appear to be a hangout for rodents at North Miami Beach’s Cy Chinese Restaurant Szechuan Cuisine, 1242 NE 163rd St. On March 6, the inspector found 50-60 under the dishwasher and three under the compartment sink.
▪ El Pub, 1548 SW Eighth St. in Miami, was cited for rodent activity after inspectors saw 10 dried droppings.
▪ Inspectors turned up 10 to 12 dried rodent droppings by a storage room water heater at J. Kylers in Miami Gardens, 21217 NW 37th Ave.
▪ The rodents at Miami Lakes’ Juanita’s Kitchen Catering, 4759 NW 167th St., left 12 to 15 droppings by the water heater.
▪ About 14 “dry, crumbly” droppings got Miami’s Marcelo’s Restaurant Pescaderi, 2273 NW 28th St., cited on March 7.
▪ The dry storage room at Nikki Hampton Edwards Catering and Planning, 3185 NW 207th St. in Miami Gardens, had 10 dry droppings on Feb. 27.
▪ Inspectors visiting Ray’s Cakes & Catering, 16606 N. Miami Ave, found 15 dry rodent droppings in the dry storage room, under cooking equipment, next to the water heater and between coolers in the kitchen area.
▪ Five dry rodent droppings near the freezer were found March 10 at Plantation’s Shanghai Garden Restaurant, 6916 Cypress Rd.
▪ In Weston, Substantial Sandwiches racked up six High Priority violations on March 7. One was for the 50 rodent droppings found on the dry storage shelves in the preparation area. But another was for the “more than 100 small fruit flies in rear prep area, mop sink, and dry storage shelves.”
▪ Miami Gardens’ Sun Sun Restaurant, 4649 NW 199th St. was cited on March 2 after inspectors saw 70 to 80 droppings on the top shelf of the dry storage area.
▪ Miami Beach’s The Villa, Casa Casaurina, 1116 Ocean Dr., wast flagged on March 21 after inspectors spotted 10 dry droppings by the dishwasher.
