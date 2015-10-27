The secret story behind the other 'Dracula,' and the lead actress who just died at 106

0:22 Anti-Donald Trump protesters cross bridge onto Fort Lauderdale Beach Pause

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election

2:57 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise

2:06 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins late victory over the Jets

2:02 Carol City routs Dillard

3:07 Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

2:32 Trump names Priebus chief of staff, other top advisors await appointments

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency