Tension looms over a wedding in ‘The Daughter’

3:04 Football quarterback shines after integration allows him to play at Gables High Pause

3:51 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

3:01 Billy Cole on his brother Norris Cole's shooting death

1:13 Florida Panthers winning streak ends

1:03 Wife of Guy Philippe confirms it was her husband's voice on viral video

0:52 Richard Corcoran: "Hell, no" to property tax increase

0:59 Annual Miami boat show kicks off on Virginia Key

0:49 Part of Doral overtaken by odors of garbage