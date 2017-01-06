Scorsese goes looking for God in ‘Silence’

2:20 Scoop FM host Pierre-Paul discussing the arrest of former coup leader Pause

2:39 Adam Gase discussing the past Dolphins season

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

2:33 Aerial footage of the devastation in Jeremie, Haiti after Hurricane Matthew

2:21 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase shares Ryan Tannehill's playoff status

1:08 Travelers rage at long lines after Customs computer outage at MIA

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:20 The United States of Powerball

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring