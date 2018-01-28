Fitness model Jen Selter was kicked off an American Airlines flight on Jan. 27, 2018, at Miami International Airport.
People

Fitness model kicked off American Airlines flight at Miami airport

By Carli Teproff And Johanna A. Alvarez

cteproff@miamiherald.com

jaalvarez@elnuevoherald.com

January 28, 2018 10:54 PM

A fitness model who has amassed nearly 12 million Instagram followers was kicked off an American Airlines flight Saturday night after a disagreement with a flight attendant.

Jen Selter, who lives in New York and was on her way home from Miami International Airport, took to social media to post videos including one that shows a Miami-Dade police officer telling her that she has to get off the plane.

“American Airlines calls the shots,” the officer said. “They don't want you flying on their plane today.”

The reason, Selter told the New York Post: She stood up during a more than two-hour delay and a male flight attendant “was so nasty.”

“The plane wasn’t taking off. I told him to relax,” she told the Post. “But he had something against me.”

TMZ reported that Selter’s sister and another passenger were also booted from the flight.

Selter can be heard in one of the videos she posted explaining that she went to put her jacket up.

“Clearly we are all irritable,” she said. “We’ve been sitting here for two hours.”

An American Airlines spokeswoman said Sunday night in a statement that “Ms. Selter was asked to leave the aircraft after a disagreement occurred.”

“American offered her hotel accommodations and transportation, which she declined,” American said.

Selter, a social media personality and fitness spokesperson who posts dozens of pictures of her scantily clad, toned body, returned to New York’s LaGuardia Sunday morning on an American flight, according to the airline.

