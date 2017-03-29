People

March 29, 2017 12:19 PM

Two Miami exes back on season 6 of ‘Basketball Wives’

By Madeleine Marr

They’re baaaaccckkk.

Two fan favorites (and one-time South Floridians) Shaunie O’Neal and Evelyn Lozada will return to VH1’s “Basketball Wives.” It’ll be season six of the reality show, for those who keep track of these things, and is set to premiere at 9 p.m. April 17.

Here’s the scoop on upcoming plot points: Lozada (Chad Ochocinco’s ex-wife who was engaged to NBA star Antoine Walker) will bond big time with her longtime pal O’Neal (Shaq’s ex). The “Livin Lozada” star quickly learns who her allies are — and are not. Namely Tami Roman.

As for Shaunie, it is unclear who she is dating. She told VH1 that Marlon Yates Jr., an actor who costarred in “Straight Outta Compton,” is no longer in the picture. Lozada is still with her baby daddy/baseball player Carl Crawford, as far as we know.

Former fashion and food writer Madeleine Marr joined the Miami Herald in 2003. The native New Yorker's celebrity coverage includes features, interviews, events, red carpets, premieres, award ceremonies, style, news and gossip in the South Florida area and beyond.

