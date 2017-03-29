Two Miami exes back on season 6 of ‘Basketball Wives’

2:44 Haitians in dire situation after Hurricane Matthew, says longtime Jeremie resident Pause

1:03 Wife of Guy Philippe confirms it was her husband's voice on viral video

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents

3:27 Hassan Whiteside wins it for the Heat

1:51 Stunning and removing non-native fish stocks in the Everglades

1:14 Previewing the Final Four teams of the NCAA Tournament

1:22 Two Miami-Dade police detectives ambushed and shot Monday night

3:00 Growing spinach leaves into heart tissue, researchers solve major bioengineering problem

1:01 Busch Gardens Food and Wine festival