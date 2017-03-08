Former Miami Dolphins cheerleader consciously uncouples from husband of two years

Say it ain’t so. Lynn Aronberg’s Facebook friends were saddened to learn that the publicist was splitting with Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg. With a picture of the two, she posted “conscious uncoupling,” referring to the phrase Gwyneth Paltrow famously used when splitting with rocker Chris Martin.
She and the the former state senator got engaged in December 2014 atop the Eiffel Tower in Paris. They were married in May 2015 in a romantic seaside ceremony in St. Pete Beach. Court records show the former Dolphins cheerleader (nee Lewis) filed for divorce last Friday.
Her latest FB post was from philosopher Atticus: “She wasn’t looking for a knight, she was looking for a sword.” Hmmm.
