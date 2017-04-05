Help young writers by spending a night with PageSlayers (and friends)

Writing: it’s good for kids. And PageSlayers wants to get kids writing.
Winner of a 2016 Knight Arts Challenge, PageSlayers will host free creative summer camps to fourth and fifth graders in Opa-locka. Three two-week sessions will be led by writers of color, who will teach kids the finer arts of fiction, poetry, nonfiction and more.
So how can you help? On Saturday, PageSlayers hosts its first fundraiser at Books & Books in Coral Gables with readings and conversations with two of South Florida’s literary stars: Edwidge Danticat and Patricia Engel. All proceeds from the evening benefit PageSlayers’ programming.
“It’s good for the community because there’s not a lot of access to arts, especially creative arts, outside of school,” says Dana De Greff, PageSlayers’ founder (pictured above). “PageSlayers is important because it’s learning about poetry, fiction, nonfiction, comic books, graphic novels and spoken word. It’s exploring all different aspects of creative writing. It’s a great alternative means of expressing oneself. Kids will have the freedom away from testing and language arts requirements and stress and just have fun and explore the world through words.”
Can’t make it Saturday? You can also donate to PageSlayers here.
And if you have a good idea for improving the arts in Miami, there’s good news: submissions for the 2017 Knight Arts Challenge are being accepted through April 28.
If You Go
What: Fundraiser for PageSlayers with Edwidge Danticat and Patricia Engel.
When: 5-7 p.m. April 8
Where: Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables
Cost: $12 in advance; $15 at the door. Admission includes a drink and happy hour prices on select menu items.
