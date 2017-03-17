Critics announce best books, and one of our favorites is on the list (again)

More than 30 years after her first novel “Love Medicine” won the National Book Critics Circle prize for fiction, Louise Erdrich won the award again, this time for her luminous novel “LaRose.”
The novel — one of the Miami Herald’s best books of 2016 and about two Native American families linked by a tragic accident — is not about contemporary politics. But Erdrich used her acceptance speech to underscore creativity’s importance in the time of “alternative news.”
Congrats to #LouiseErdrich on #LaRose Winning the National Book Critics Circle Award for Fiction! #NBCC @bookcritics pic.twitter.com/pKAJ396VEI— harperbooks (@harperbooks) March 17, 2017
“The truth is being assaulted, not only in our country, but all over the world,” she told the crowd of writers and critics at the Manhattan’s New School Thursday night, according to the Associated Press. “We have to go after the truth. … Let us be fierce and dangerous about the truth.”
Other winners include Matthew Desmond for “Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City”; Ruth Franklin for “Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life” and Hope Jahren, “Lab Girl.”
"'Each beginning is the end of a waiting,' Hope Jahren writes in Lab Girl, her eloquent memoir about her life as a geobiologist. 'We are each given exactly one chance to be. Each of us is both impossible and inevitable. Every replete tree was first a seed that waited.' Jahren interweaves her own narrative with beautiful meditations on botany, showing how plants aren’t that different from human beings. 'It takes a long time to turn into what you’re supposed to be," Jahren says to her son toward the end of the book. Lab Girl is about that beautiful, flawed journey from seed to tree." Michele Filgate (@readandbreathe) on NBCC Award Autobiography finalist Hope Jaren's Lab Girl (@aaknopf). Hit the link in our bio to read the rest of Filgate's interview! #bookcritics #bookcritic #bookstagram #books #literature #nbcc2017 #nbccawards #nba #nbccawards2017 #labgirl #hopejahren
Margaret Atwood won the Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award, and Yaa Gyasi won best debut novel for “Homegoing.” She will appear March 31 at the Fort Lauderdale Barnes & Noble for Lit Live!, part of the 2017 Literary Feast sponsored by the Broward County Public Library Foundation.
The full list of winners:
Fiction: Louise Erdrich, LaRose (Harper)
Autobiography: Hope Jahren, Lab Girl (Alfred A. Knopf)
Biography: Ruth Franklin, Shirley Jackson: A Rather Haunted Life (Liveright)
Nonfiction: Matthew Desmond, Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City (Crown)
Poetry: Ishion Hutchinson, House of Lords and Commons (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
Criticism: Carol Anderson, White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide (Bloomsbury)
The John Leonard Prize: Yaa Gyasi, Homegoing (Alfred A. Knopf)
The Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing: Michelle Dean
The Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award: Margaret Atwood
