Seminoles announce incentive program for slot players

Regular gamblers know that they are coveted at casinos across South Florida, including those owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida.
To that end, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood and its sister properties, Seminole Casino Coconut Creek and the Seminole Classic Casino, announced a new member program earlier this month that rewards the bigger players at racetrack casinos with up to $200 in free slot play.
“We offer a unique experience and amenities and hope that our guests will let their friends and family know about the memorable time they had at the resort,” said Seminole Hard Rock VP of Marketing Jeremy Weinstein.
Weinstein notes the program has received a “positive response,” with new players’ club signups for the Seminole Wild Card increasing this month when compared to the same period last year.
For those used to playing the casino game, getting a good offer from a competitor is common practice, as is an incentive for signing up as a low-stakes player. Almost every casino gives a new slot player some kind of free play, and racetrack casinos themselves have escalated the offerings if a patron brandishes a higher-status card from a competitor.
But in this case, the Seminole casinos have been clearer and direct in their approaching, taking out newspaper ads and using other marketing methods to inform the public. Top players at six racetrack casinos get $200 in free play: those with cards reading Isle Millionaire, Gulfstream Presidential, Mardi Gras Platinum, Flagler (Magic City) Oracle, Casino Miami Elite and Dania Oracle. The next level of card nets $50 in free play. All other new members will receive $25 in free play.
Air Supply here
Australian pop rock band Air Supply, a casino entertainment favorite, has a three-night stand in South Florida, appearing first at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at The Casino @ Dania Beach, then Saturday at Magic City Casino.
It’s one of those things you have to see to believe. (And I have.) Somehow the crowd connects with the duo, Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock, and sings along with “All Out of Love,” “Lost in Love,” “Making Love Out of Nothing at All” and “The One That You Love.” The show is open to all ages.
Tickets range from $35-$90 per person. VIP tables are available for $500 and include seating for four. Tickets can be purchased at casinodaniabeach.com, magicitycasino.com or by calling 844-234-SHOW.
Jason Taylor poker
Poker players are invited to play in a charity tournament benefiting the Jason Taylor Foundation on Wednesday, March 29, as part of the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown series. A player party will be held in the ballrooms from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., and the tournament follows. A portion of each $300 buy-in will be donated to help the former Dolphin’s non-profit organization.
More than $10,000 in prizes will be added to the event, including a $3,500 entry into the $2 Million Guaranteed, WPT Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown Championship event, and a Hard Rock Resort Package in Cancun, Mexico, plus $1,000 cash for travel. A silent auction, including a Jason Taylor Golf outing at executive golf clubs, will be held throughout the night.
Go to SHRPO.com.
Coming up
▪ Miccosukee Resort & Gaming has a $5,000 free-roll poker tournament at 7 p.m. Friday and on March 31. Players are also eligible to be entered in the casino’s car raffle.
▪ Casino Miami has free shows all weekend, including classic rock cover band Mainstreet at 9 p.m. Friday, Latin salsa group Charanga Tipica Tropical at 10 p.m. Saturday and the Oriente Latin Jazz band at 4 p.m. Sunday. Oriente Latin plays a fusion of blues, jazz and soul, seasoned with Afro-Cuban and Caribbean rhythms.
▪ Calder Casino rewards those over age 55 on Tuesdays. Players club members who earn 20 slot points receive $10 in free play.
▪ The Gulfstream Park poker room continues its high hand prize wheel Sundays through Wednesdays in March. The player with the high hand each 30 minutes spins a wheel with a top prize of $3,000. The card room also offers tournaments at 7 p.m. nightly.
▪ Magic City Casino has “Rock Star Karaoke” at 8 p.m. Thursday with prize of $250, $100 and $50. The casino’s sister property, the Casino @ Dania Beach, runs the competition at 7 p.m. Sunday.
▪ The Seminole Hard Rock has a Ralph Lauren Sunglasses Giveaway from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Players who earn 10 comp dollars playing slots from midnight to 2 p.m. on Saturday will receive a pair of Ralph Lauren sunglasses. Meanwhile, the poker room has $1,000 high hands from 4 p.m. to midnight Friday.
