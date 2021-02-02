Super Bowl With a Smirk: Let’s dream. Brady-Mahomes as a bitter Joe Exotic/Carole Baskin rivalry

Big Cat Rescue

Super Bowl With a Smirk returns for its second of five daily columns needling the self-important NFL and the gravitas of its big game. Flying under the banner, “Make Fun, Not War,” Smirk is an annual Super Bowl Week feature in the Miami Herald except years we forget to do it.

Carole Baskin, whose Big Cat Rescue facility is just a few miles from Super Bowl site Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, has blasted the NFL for allowing 22,000 fans at Sunday’s game during a pandemic, saying the stadium should instead be filled with tigers. OK she didn’t say that, but she did say:

“It’s irresponsible for people to be gathering in large groups. It’s way more people than should be exposed to each other for the purpose of watching a game.”

In related news, Baskin’s tiger, Duchess, will predict the Bucs-Chiefs winner in a YouTube video Thursday. Meantime, Joe Exotic remains jailed, unpardoned, for attempting to have his bitter rival Baskin killed as seen on last year’s sensational “Tiger King” documentary series on Netflix.

Super Bowl Week could sure use a little of that drama; instead, there are early signs of a cornucopia of cloying mutual admiration

The biggest “controversy” to date? Bucs receiver Scotty Miller claiming he’s faster than Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill. (Yawn).

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continued the lovefest of shared respect by revealing Monday night that Bucs QB Tom Brady visited and encouraged Mahomes after his 2018 AFC Championship Game loss to Brady’s Patriots.

“It was important because it showed I was doing things the right way,’‘ Mahomes said, via Zoom as all SB interviews this work are being done remotely. “Him saying that he respected what I was doing and how I was playing and the type of person I was, it kind of put a stamp on me that I needed to go in and even be better’‘

Unlike that Joe Exotic/Carole Baskin drama, there is no firm evidence Mahomes has ever looked into having Brady killed, beyond persisting rumors.

At this point I will take Andy Reid making fun of Bruce Arians’ red drivers caps. Anything.

▪ The streak is alive! (Despite a doctor’s recommendation). Three old friends now ages 79 to 84 who have attended every Super Bowl will be on their way to Tampa this week, pandemic or not. “Of course I’m concerned,” said Don Crisman, 84, of Maine. “My doctor’s concerned. He said don’t go.” Said Tom Henschel, 79, “I can’t break my string.” Added Gregory Eaton, 81, “We’re like a brotherhood.”

The NFL should recognize its three old fans and their history-making streak. Smirk suggests giving each of them three or four carries in Sundays’ game.

▪ The week’s first injury report is out. With Kansas City offensive tackle Eric Fisher already ruled out with an Achilles injury, players listed as questionable are: Chiefs — running back Le’Veon Bell (knee) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (calf). Bucs — receiver Antonio Brown (knee), linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (general goofiness).

▪ A Super Bowl Week tradition — Sad, Sad Radio Row — continues in Tampa, although with only 35 radio stations and podcasts there, about one-fourth the typical number. The scene: A bunch of men pontificating loudly in a cavernous convention center ballroom, doing exactly what they could be doing at home had they not wasted money on the trip.

▪ USA Today ranks the 55 greatest players in Super Bowl history. Ex-Miami Hurricanes show up 18th (Ray Lewis) and 21st (Ted Hendricks), with Dolphins ranked 23rd (Larry Csonka), 27th (Jake Scott) and 33rd (Manny Fernandez). Brady is No. 1 (no duh) but probably should be 1 through 5.

▪ Google’s annual report on each state’s favorite Super Bowl party food based on searches indicates that Florida’s favorite food is ... cake!? It makes one doubt everything about Google, and the people who use it.

▪ The American Gaming Association on Tuesday estimated 23.2 million Americans planned to bet on Super Bowl 55 and wager a combined $4.3 billion -- the latter figure down 37 percent from a year ago due to the pandemic and its economic fallout. That’s a big win for Smirk, who in July foresightfully bet two large on a 37 percent dip.

▪ Super Bowl Party Tip du Jour: Your reliable, can’t-miss offering continues to be (not cake, but) wings. The National Chicken Council reports Americans will devour a record 1.42 billion chicken wings on Sunday, up 2 percent over last year. Most astounding about that: There is actually someone on Earth whose business card reads, “President, National Chicken Council.”