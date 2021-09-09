A twins reunion on Sunday. And Belichick spills the beans on Dolphins

The NFL’s McCourty brothers share everything: a special bond as twin brothers, the same agent, the same Twitter account and the same podcast. They both have important philanthropic roles with the Boston Medical Center and even gave a joint commencement address at Rutgers two years ago.

But they no longer share the same locker room.

After spending three seasons together as New England Patriots teammates, the Dolphins’ Jason McCourty and the Patriots’ Devin McCourty will be on separate sidelines when the teams meet on Sunday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

“I would be more excited if I could see his kids, but I won’t get a chance,” said Jason, who entered the NFL in 2009, one year before Devin began his pro career. “I saw enough of him the last three years.”

McCourty was kidding, of course. The brothers are very tight. They’re both highly respected by teammates; each was voted a captain this season.

“If I got a chance to go against my brother, that would be a lot of fun but obviously that won’t happen because we shouldn’t be on the field together at the same time,” Jason said.

Devin was born 27 minutes before Jason, and they both weighed 6 pounds and 13 ounces. Their father Calvin died at age 34 — when Devin and Jason were just 3 — due to a heart attack triggered by an asthma attack.

During junior high school, the family moved into a mobile home in Nanuet, New York. Their mother worked as a nurse and Devin and Jason subsequently bought her a home, appreciative of the sacrifices she made to provide for them.

Any stakes riding on the outcome Sunday? “A lot of trash talk that probably will just be continued by a lot of trash talk after the game,” Jason said. “All in love and fun.”

Jason McCourty said there’s no sentimentality playing his former team.

“I’ve gotten a chance to go against former teams and what I’ve even told guys here, what I’ve learned, is it’s another football game,” he said. “I think sometimes as players, we get so involved and you get so riled up that you psych yourself out of execution.”

McCourty is listed as a starter on the Dolphins’ depth chart at free safety. It’s inevitable that rookie Jevon Holland will take that job at some point.

But the Dolphins coaches trust McCourty in his transition from cornerback to safety, where he played a bit for the Patriots last season.

What about opposing a rookie quarterback on Sunday?

“I had a chance to watch Mac Jones throughout the preseason and he’s doing a lot of good things for them,” McCourty said. “Just the subtle things he does, the way he moves the defense when he’s looking off; getting them into the right play at the line of scrimmage.”

THIS AND THAT

▪ Defensive lineman Adam Butler — the other 2020 Patriots player who’s now on the Dolphins — said there won’t be any emotion playing against the only NFL team he’s played for. He said he cannot share any institutional knowledge of Patriots personnel with the Dolphins because “they’re a new team. If I told them anything, it could be wrong. No information is better than disinformation.”

What did Butler take away from four years with Patriots coach Bill Belichick? “Not beating yourself, minimize mistakes,” he said.

Since Brian Flores took the Dolphins’ job before the 2019 season, the Patriots and Dolphins are first and second in fewest penalties. “Coach Flo and coach Belichick, their leadership — you get behind that strong leadership,” Flores said.

▪ Belichick mentioned matter-of-factly to reporters this week that George Godsey is calling plays for the Dolphins — a note that Flores has declined to disclose but was obvious to observers during preseason games. Godsey and Eric Studesville are co-offensive coordinators.

▪ Left tackle Austin Jackson remains on the COVID-19 list and needs two negative test spaced 24 hours apart to play on Sunday.

If Jackson can’t play, the Dolphins will consider using Jesse Davis and rookie backup Liam Eichenberg as their starting tackles. But Greg Little also remains a consideration.

Little, a 2019 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, has played in 14 games, starting six, in two NFL seasons and played just 134 snaps last season.

Per Pro Football Focus, Little has permitted quarterback pressures 10.9 percent of the time since entering the league, which leads all left tackles with at least 150 pass-blocking snaps in that time.

▪ Christian Wilkins has a simple declaration about himself and fellow defensive lineman Raekwon Davis: “We need each other to be great.”

▪ Adam Shaheen is reportedly out on Sunday, but “we’ll get him back soon,” Cethan Carter said.

▪ Linebacker Brennan Scarlett said “something I’ve been impressed with since I’ve gotten here and gotten to see is how [defensive coordinator] Josh [Boyer] and Flo go about their defense and install the defense. They have a large attention to detail. minimal gray area. It’s ‘if you see this, [you do this]. It’s much easier to play fast when given it to you that way.”