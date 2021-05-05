Bunch of Miami Marlins prospects play first minor-league game in 19 months. How they did

After 19 months without minor-league games, three of the Miami Marlins’ four minor-league affiliates opened their seasons Tuesday, with Double A Pensacola unable to play because of inclement weather, thus delaying hard-throwing 2020 first-round pick Max Meyer’s first Marlins start.

A seven-pack of notable prospect developments from the three Marlins affiliates that played:

▪ Most positive development Tuesday?

Big nights from two of the Marlins’ most highly-regarded position prospects: first baseman Lewin Diaz and outfielder Jesus Sanchez.

Diaz, the Marlins’ first baseman of the future, went 2 for 5 with a home run and three RBI in Triple A Jacksonville’s 11-5 win against Norfolk, Virginia. He hit second in the lineup.

Sanchez went 2 for 5 — including a three-run homer — and drove in five runs in that game. He played right field and batted cleanup.

It was an encouraging night for Diaz, who went 6 for 39 (.154) with three RBI and 12 strikeouts during his stint with the Marlins last season. Barring trades or injuries, the Marlins can give him a full year in the minors because they have Jesus Aguilar and Garrett Cooper to handle first base.

Sanchez struggled badly during his Marlins debut in 2020, going 1 for 25 (.040), with 11 strikeouts. He needs a strong, significant stretch against Triple A pitching to earn a possible promotion this summer.

▪ Left-hander Braxton Garrett, on a pitch count, lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowing four hits, two earned runs, a walk and striking out four in Jacksonville’s opener.

Garrett, the former first-round pick who missed more than a year after Tommy John surgery, remains the Marlins’ most realistic trade chip to improve the offense.

▪ Outfielder Griffin Conine, son of Jeff, made his Marlins minor-league debut for High A Beloit, going 0 for 3 with three strikeouts in Beloit’s 2-1 loss to Wisconsin.

Conine, who was the designated hitter and batted fifth, needs to cut down on strikeouts but has considerable upside and a cerebral approach, which was evident in this piece I wrote last September. He was the player-to-be-named in the deal that sent Jonathan Villar to Toronto last summer.

“Griffin is a very good athlete, just a tremendous talent,” former Marlins executive Mike Hill said of his one of his final deals with the Marlins. “And you mix Griffin into the fold with Connor Scott and Peyton Burdick, we’ve got athletic high-end prospects.”

▪ Speaking of Scott… Beloit (Wisconsin) used the former first-round pick as the leadoff hitter and former second-round pick Kameron Misner in the third hole, with catcher Will Banfield batting cleanup.

Scott, who played left field, went 1 for 4. Misner, playing center field, went 0 for 4 with a strikeout.

This is a big year for Scott, 21, who has hit .240 and stolen 32 bases in 50 attempts in three minor-league seasons. Per baseballreference, Tuesday was only his third career start in left field; he has made 153 starts in center field, but the Marlins want to take a look at Misner there.

Misner hit .270 in 42 games in the low levels of the Marlins’ system in 2019 after a promising career at Missouri, where he hit 19 homers in three years. Misner is 11 for 11 in stolen bases in his brief minor-league career.

Playing in right field for Beloit was Thomas Jones, a Marlins third-round pick in 2016 who has hit just .220 in 1,087 minor-league at-bats. This is a big year for the former South Carolina prep standout who has 22 homers in four minor-league seasons.

▪ It will be interesting to see what the Marlins have in 2019 23rd-round pick Nic Ready, who showed big power at Air Force (50 homers in four seasons there), then hit 10 homers in 262 at-bats at Batavia (New York) in 2019, where he split time between first base and third base.

The Marlins played him at first base and batted him sixth in his Beloit debut, and he went 0 for 3. Marcos Rivera played third base.

▪ Right-hander Zach McCambley, the Marlins’ third-round pick in 2020, made his debut and struck out seven in four innings for Beloit, while allowing four hits, two walks and two runs.

McCambley was 12-4 with a 3.89 ERA in three seasons at Coastal Carolina, with 158 strikeouts in 141 innings.

▪ The lineup for low-A ball Jupiter — which lost 13-3 to St. Lucie — was filled with young prospects, including:

Nasim Nunez, a shortstop and second-round pick in 2019, batted leadoff and went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts…

Osiris Johnson, a 2018 second-round pick who had not played since 2018 because of an injury and went 2 for 3 with two RBI while playing second base and batting second…

Left fielder Troy Johnston, a 2019 17th-round pick who hit .312, with 13 homers and 69 RBI in 415 at-bats in his career at Gonzaga. He was 0 for 4 with three strikeouts…

Center fielder J.D. Orr, a 10th-round pick in 2019 who led the NCAA with 60 stolen bases in 70 attempts in 2019.

He hit .352 and went 29 for 46 in steal attempts for Batavia in 2019, then opened this season Tuesday batting ninth and going 2 for 3 with no stolen base attempts.