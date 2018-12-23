Sports on TV: Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019

BASKETBALL
TIME
TV
Men: Notre Dame @ Virginia Tech
1 p.m.
ESPNU
Men: Marquette @ St. John’s
7 p.m.
FS1
NBA: Jazz @ Raptors
7:30 p.m.
NBATV
Men: Fullerton @ Washington
10 p.m.
P12N
FOOTBALL
TIME
TV
Outback Bowl: Mississippi State-Iowa
Noon
ESPN2
Fiesta Bowl: LSU-UCF
1 p.m.
ESPN
ESPND
Citrus Bowl: Kentucky-Penn State
1 p.m.
ABC
Rose Bowl: Washington-Ohio State
5 p.m.
ESPN
ESPN2
ESPND
Sugar Bowl: Texas-Georgia
8:45 p.m.
ESPN
ESPN2
ESPND
HOCKEY
TIME
TV
NHL: Bruins-Blackhawks
1 p.m.
NBC
NHL: Flyers @ Predators
8:30 p.m.
NHLN
SOCCER
TIME
TV
Premier League: Everton-Leicester City
7:25 a.m.
NBCSN
Premier League: Arsenal-Fulham
9:55 a.m.
NBCSN
Premier League: Cardiff City-Tottenham
12:25 p.m.
NBCSN
TENNIS
TIME
TV
Hopman Cup/ATP/WTA: USA-
Switzerland; Shenzhen early round; Brisbane early round; Auckland early round; Pune early round
6 a.m.
TENNIS
Hopman Cup/ATP/WTA: USA-
Switzerland (T); Shenzhen early round (T); Brisbane early round (T); Auckland early round (T); Pune early round (T)
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Hopman Cup/ATP/WTA: France-
Germany; Shenzhen early round (T); Brisbane early round; Auckland
early round
6 p.m.
TENNIS
Hopman Cup/ATP/WTA (Wed.): France-Germany; Shenzhen early round; Brisbane early round; Auckland early round
2 a.m.
TENNIS
On the radio
BASKETBALL
Men: Winthrop @ FSU, 2 p.m., WFTL 850
