Don’t count on a third fight between Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin anytime soon

Errol Spence Jr. celebrates after defeating Shawn Porter during the WBC & IBF World Welterweight Championship boxing match Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) AP

No Canelo. No problem.

Gennady Golovkin has taken the nonchalant approach now that it appears his coveted third fight with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is shelved for the foreseeable future.

“How can I be disappointed? I feel great,” Golovkin said. “In my eyes he didn’t want to box me.”

A trilogy between Golovkin and Alvarez seemed natural, especially after the close and disputed results of their first two middleweight title bouts. Golovkin retained his belt with a split draw in 2017 before Alvarez ended Golovkin’s eight-year and 20-fight title run with a majority decision victory in the rematch last year.

The makings of a third match wouldn’t feature the common promotional roadblocks that often deny fans of dream fights. Contrasting TV tie-ins also was not an issue now that Alvarez and Golovkin both have deals with the streaming service DAZN.

But Alvarez threw the proverbial cold water over another bout with Golovkin when he recently announced he will next fight light-heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev Nov. 2. The International Boxing Federation promptly stripped Alvarez of his middleweight title for ascending two divisions and facing Kovalev instead of fighting a mandatory challenger.

The IBF title vacancy has provided Golovkin an opportunity to reclaim one of his previous belts. Golovkin will face Sergiy Derevyanchenko for the vacant championship Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 KOs) does not consider the bout with Derevyanchenko (13-1, 10 KOs) a letdown from not facing Alvarez.

“Every fight for me is like a championship fight,” Golovkin said. “All my fights are the same level. You can’t underestimate your opponent. Any fight is like a duel. It could be your last one.”

If he reclaims his title, Golovkin intends on maintaining another lengthy championship reign. Golovkin, 37, also doesn’t anticipate a void on his career if the third fight with Alvarez never happens. Alvarez alluded to such a possibility in a recent interview.

“Life is unpredictable and I do my work,” Golovkin said. “My biggest opponent is not a specific person. My biggest opponent is my age and my desire to continue boxing. All those other names that are being thrown out, that’s not as important as my love for the sport of boxing.”

Around the ring

▪ Late Saturday, Errol Spence Jr. won a split decision over Shawn Porter in their welterweight title unification fight in Los Angeles. Spence (26-0) dropped Porter (30-3-1) with a left hook to the chin in the 11th round of the close and action-intense bout at Staples Center.

Two judges scored the bout for Spence 116-111, while the third had Porter winning 115-112. With the victory, Spence is now the IBF and World Boxing Council welterweight titleholder.

Although he talked about unifying all welterweight belts in the buildup to the Porter fight, Spence singled out contender Danny Garcia as a possible next opponent and again cooled off the more-demanded fight – a unification match with World Boxing Organization champion Terence Crawford. Like Spence, Crawford (35-0, 26 KOs) is among the sport’s top pound-for-pound fighters.

▪ Miami resident and heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz will have his rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder Nov. 23 in Las Vegas.

Wilder scored a 10th round technical knockout over Ortiz but not before overcoming a near knockout earlier in the bout when they first fought in March, 2018.

▪ Telemundo will open its fall season of televised fights Friday night in Kissimmee. The telecast will feature The Spanish-language network, in conjunction with Miami-based promotional company All-Star Boxing, will have three additional Friday broadcasts through the end of October.

Coming up

Friday (11:30 p.m., Telemundo-Ch. 51): Yomar Alonso vs. opponent to be announced, 10, junior-welterweights.

Saturday (9 p.m., DAZN): Gennady Golovkin vs. Sergiy Derevyanchenko, 12, for the vacant IBF middleweight title.

Saturday (9 p.m., Showtime): Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin, 10, for the vacant women’s WBO junior-middleweight title.