Florida Panthers “We’ve got to find a way to make that a 60-minute effort from the whole team, every player, and we’ll be fine,” Barkov said. May 19, 2021 01:00 AM

Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov talks to the media via video press conference after 3-1-loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning during game 2 of their first round NHL Stanley Cup series at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in Sunrise, Fl.