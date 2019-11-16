Photo gallery: Rangers at Panthers | Saturday, November 16, 2019

New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) reacts as Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) is congratulated by Aleksander Barkov (16) after scoring during the second period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) New York Rangers center Chris Kreider (20) blocks a shot by during the third period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville gives instructions to his team during the third period of an NHL regular season hockey game against the New York Rangers at the BB&T Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) go for the puck against New York Rangers right wing Jesper Fast (17) during the second period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers right wing Brett Connolly (10) is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the second period of an NHL regular season hockey game against the New York Rangers at the BB&T Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) skates as goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) looks on during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game against the New York Rangers at the BB&T Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari (55) chases down the puck against New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei (76) during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63)
chases down the puck against New York Rangers defenseman Brady Skjei (76) during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Sunrise.
New York Rangers center Artemi Panarin (10) is congratulated by Jesper Fast (17) after scoring during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game against the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Sunrise.
New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) reacts as Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) is congratulated by teammates Aleksander Barkov (16) and Keith Yandle (3) after scoring during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Sunrise.
New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) blocks a shot by Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) defends the goal from New York Rangers center Greg McKegg (14) during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Sunrise.
York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) celebrates with the bench after scoring against Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) reacts after New York Rangers center Ryan Strome (16) scores a goal during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers left wing Mike Hoffman (68) is congratulate by teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game against the New York Rangers at the BB&T Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers left wing Mike Hoffman (68) reacts after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game against the New York Rangers at the BB&T Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Sunrise.
New York Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev (40) defends the goal from Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Sunrise.
New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist (30) stop a shot during warmups before the start of an NHL regular season hockey game against the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Sunrise.
New York Rangers fans showing their support before the start of an NHL regular season hockey game against the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Sunrise.
