Photo Gallery: Panthers at Bruins | Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save on a shot by Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly (52), who goes airborne after colliding with the net, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. At left is Boston Bruins center Par Lindholm. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Florida Panthers goaltender Sam Montembeault (33) is congratulated after defeating the Boston Bruins after a shoot out during an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The Panthers defeated the Bruins 5-4. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Florida Panthers center Mike Hoffman (68) is congratulated after his game-winning goal against Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask in a shoot out during an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The Panthers defeated the Bruins 5-4. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle, left, celebrates after his third period goal, which tied the game at 4-4, during an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins in Boston, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Florida Panthers goaltender Sam Montembeault (33) stops a shot by Boston Bruins right wing Chris Wagner (14) during a shoot out of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. The Panthers defeated the Bruins 5-4. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) looks back on a goal by Boston Bruins left wing Anders Bjork during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. Behind Bobrovsky is Boston Bruins center Charlie Coyle. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) takes a stick across the shoulders from Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson (19) knocks Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) away from the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Bruins defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) tries to clear Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) away from goalie Tuukka Rask during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) tries to break free against the Florida Panthers during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
