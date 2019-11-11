Photo Gallery: Panthers at Rangers | Sunday, November 10, 2019

Florida Panthers defenseman Mike Matheson (19) and left wing Dryden Hunt (73) celebrate with center Vincent Trocheck (21) after he scored during the shootout in the team’s NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Corey Sipkin
AP
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) celebrates his goal with right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) and center Jonathan Huberdeau (11) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Corey Sipkin
AP
New York Rangers right wing Jesper Fast (17) is unable to score against Florida Panthers goaltender Sam Montembeault (33) as Panthers defensemen Aaron Ekblad (5) and Mike Matheson (19) defend during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Corey Sipkin
AP
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) skates against New York Rangers left wing Brendan Lemieux (48) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Corey Sipkin
AP
Official Tom Chmielewski watches as New York Rangers center Artemi Panarin (10) attempts to score on Florida Panthers goaltender Sam Montembeault (33) with Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) and center Mike Hoffman (68) defending during overtime in an NHL hockey game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Corey Sipkin
AP
New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (30) blocks a shot by Florida Panthers center Brian Boyle (9) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Corey Sipkin
AP
Florida Panthers right wing Brett Connolly (10) celebrates the tying goal by Panthers center Brian Boyle as New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (30) reacts during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Corey Sipkin
AP
New York Rangers center Artemi Panarin (10) skates against Florida Panthers center Jonathan Huberdeau (11) during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Corey Sipkin
AP
Florida Panthers goaltender Sam Montembeault looks on during a break in play during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the New York Rangers, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Corey Sipkin
AP
Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) scores the winning goal on New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist (30) during a shootout of a NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Corey Sipkin
AP
Florida Panthers left wing Dryden Hunt (73) assists on a goal scored by center Dominic Toninato (14) against New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist, right, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)
Corey Sipkin
AP