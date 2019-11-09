Photo Gallery: Panthers at Islanders | Saturday, November 9, 2019

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Adam Pelech #3 of the New York Islanders and Brian Boyle #9 of the Florida Panthers crash the boards during their game at Barclays Center on November 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello
Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Aleksander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers skates against Anthony Beauvillier #18 of the New York Islanders during their game at Barclays Center on November 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello
Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Jonathan Huberdeau #11 of the Florida Panthers shoots against Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders in the first period during their game at Barclays Center on November 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello
Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Anders Lee #27 of the New York Islanders and Thomas Greiss #1 celebrate a 2-1 win against the Florida Panthers during their game at Barclays Center on November 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello
Getty Images
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Aleksander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers scores a goal against Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders during their game at Barclays Center on November 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello
Getty Images
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) celebrates his third period goal of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders with teammates Jonathan Huberdeau (11) and Mike Hoffman (68) , Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in New York (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac)
Jim McIsaac
AP
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Frank Vatrano #77 of the Florida Panthers shoots against Thomas Greiss #1 of the New York Islanders during their game at Barclays Center on November 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Al Bello
Getty Images
New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech (3) defends the puck against Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in New York (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac)
Jim McIsaac
AP
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) watches a shot from teammate Aleksander Barkov (not pictured) get past New York Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss (1) for a third period goal of a NHL hockey game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in New York (AP Photo/Jim McIsaac)
Jim McIsaac
AP