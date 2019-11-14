Photo gallery: Jets at Panthers | Thursday, November 14, 2019

Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) battle for the puck against Winnipeg Jets center Andrew Copp (9) during the third period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Sunrise.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers center Brian Boyle (9) fight with Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) during the third period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) complaining after a play during the third period of an NHL regular season hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at the BB&T Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) blocks a shot during the third period of an NHL regular season hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at the BB&T Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) reacts after scoring a goal against Winnipeg Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit (30) during the third period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) is congratulate by teammates after scoring a goal against Winnipeg Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit (30) during the third period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) scores a goal against Winnipeg Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit (30) during the third period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) fight for position against Winnipeg Jets left wing Adam Lowry (17) during the second period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) reacts after Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) scores the first goal of his team during the second period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) is congratulate by teammates after scoring a goal against Winnipeg Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit (30) during the second period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Sunrise.
Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) looks on as Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) is congratulated by Evgenii Dadonov (63) after scoring a goal against Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit (30) during the second period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Sunrise.
Winnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (44) looks on as Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) is congratulated by Evgenii Dadonov (63) after scoring a goal against Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit (30) during the second period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) scores a goal against Winnipeg Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit (30) during the second period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) scores a goal against Winnipeg Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit (30) during the second period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) chases down the puck against Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville looks from the bench during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at the BB&T Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman (6) battle for the puck against Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Sunrise.
Winnipeg Jets goalie Laurent Brossoit (30) defends the goal as teammate Nathan Beaulieu (88) go for the puck against Florida Panthers center Frank Vatrano (77) during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) defends the goal as teammate Mike Matheson (19) go for the puck against Winnipeg Jets left wing Adam Lowry (17) during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Sunrise.
