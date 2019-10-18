Photo Gallery: Panthers v. Avalanche | Friday, October 18, 2019

Florida Panthers Frank Vatrano (77) scores in the first period as Colorado Avalanche Philipp Grubauer (31) fails to defend at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, October, 18, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers Jonathan Huberdeau (11) scores his first goal in the first period over Colorado Avalanche goalie Philipp Graubauer (31) as Avalanche’s Erik Johnson defends at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, October, 18, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers Jonathan Huberdeau (11) smiles with teammates after scoring his second goal in the first period as they play the Colorado Avalanche at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, October, 18, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers Dryden Hunt (73) eyes the flying puck in the first period as they play the Colorado Avalanche at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, October, 18, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers Jonathan Huberdeau (11) reaches over Colorado Avalanche goalie Philipp Grubauer (31) as Avalanche’s Matt Nieto (83) hits the puck in the first quarter at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, October, 18, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates with teammates after his third goal in the first period as they play the Colorado Avalanche at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, October, 18, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) stops a puck with his chest in the first period as they play the Colorado Avalanche at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, October, 18, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers Mike Hoffman (68) reaches for the puck as Colorado Avalanche Joonas Donski (72) pulls from behind in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, October, 18, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers Noel Acciari (55) and Colorado Avalanche JT Compher bang against the boards in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, October, 18, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers Evgenii Dadonov (63) and Colorado Avalanche Samuel Girard (49) in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, October, 18, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com