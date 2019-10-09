Photo gallery: Hurricanes at Panthers | Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Carolina Hurricanes goalie James Reimer (47) defends the goal against Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Carolina Hurricanes players celebrate their 6-3 win over the Florida Panthers during an NHL hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) looks from the bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville and assistant coach Andrew Brunette look from the bench during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Carolina Hurricanes defensemen Joel Edmundson (6) hits Florida Panthers center Frank Vatrano (77) in the face with the stick during the second period of an NHL hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) reacts after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) rskate for the puck against Carolina Hurricanes defensemen Dougie Hamilton (19) during the third period of an NHL hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) scores during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
National Hockey League linesman Pierre Racicot drops the puck as Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck (21) and Carolina Hurricanes center Lucas Wallmark (71) battle during a face-off during the second period of an NHL hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
lorida Panthers goalie Sam Montembeault (33) makes a save during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Carolina Hurricanes goalie James Reimer (47) makes a save as teammate defensemen Haydn Fleury (4) defends Florida Panthers left wing Mike Hoffman (68) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) skate for the puck against Carolina Hurricanes defensemen Jake Gardiner (51) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers right wing Brett Connolly (10) go for the puck against Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) and Jake Gardiner (51) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers defenseman Mark Pysyk (13) skate for the puck against Carolina Hurricanes center Ryan Dzingel (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Frank Vatrano (77) skate for the puck against Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal (11) is congratulated by teammate after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) battle for the puck against Carolina Hurricanes right wing Nino Niederreiter (21) and Teuvo Teravainen (86) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Carolina Hurricanes goalie James Reimer (47) blocks a shot by Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) defends the goal against Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Carolina Hurricanes defensemen Dougie Hamilton (19) is congratulate by teammates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) reacts as as Carolina Hurricanes center Ryan Dzingel (18) celebrate with teammates after scoring a power play goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) waves to the fans during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise. Florida defenseman Keith Yandle will become the fifth player in NHL history and the first born in the United States to play in 800 consecutive games
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) reacts as Carolina Hurricanes center Ryan Dzingel (18) celebrate after scoring a power play goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) reacts as Carolina Hurricanes center Ryan Dzingel (18) celebrate after scoring a power play goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) is unable to stop a shot by Carolina Hurricanes center Ryan Dzingel (18) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) looks on before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Sunrise.
