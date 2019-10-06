Photo gallery: Lightning at Panthers | Saturday, October 5, 2019

Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville celebrate with his player their 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning during the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) blocks a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Mathieu Joseph (7) during the third period of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
dFlorida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) go for the puck as he defends the goal against Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) and center Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the third period of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) blocks a shot during the third period of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers left wing Mike Hoffman (68) celebrates with the bench after scoring his third goal during the third period of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) blocks a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the second period of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari (55) celebrate with teammate center Colton Sceviour (7) after scoring during the second period of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Noel Acciari (55) celebrate with teammate center Colton Sceviour (7) after scoring during the second period of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers left wing Mike Hoffman (68) celebrate with teammate defenseman Keith Yandle (3) after scoring his second goal during the second period of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers left wing Mike Hoffman (68) celebrates his second goal during the second period of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers left wing Mike Hoffman (68) celebrate with teammates after scoring his first goal during the second period of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers left wing Mike Hoffman (68) scores a goal against the defense of Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) during the second period of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers left wing Mike Hoffman (68) scores a goal against the defense of Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) during the second period of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn (55) collides against Florida Panthers center Jayce Hawryluk (8) during the first period of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) blocks a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning center Yanni Gourde (37) during the first period of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville gives instructions to his team during the first period of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) drives down the ice with the puck during the first period of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) defends the goal against Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) during the first period of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) drives down the ice during the first period of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) nock down puck against Florida Panthers center Jayce Hawryluk (8) during the first period of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle (3) drives down the ice with the puck during the first period of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers mascot Stanley C. Panther before the start of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers fans showing their support as Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) practice before the start of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) practice before the start of the Panthers home opener NHL regular season hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the BB&T Center on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in Sunrise.
