Photo gallery: Lightning at Panthers | Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) celebrate with teammates their 6-3 win over Tampa Bay Lightning during an NHL preseason hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, September 24 2019, in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Dryden Hunt (73) collide with Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) and Erik Cernak (81) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, September 24 2019, in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) is congratulate by Keith Yandle (3) and Evgenii Dadonov (63) after scoring against the defense of Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and Braydon Coburn (55) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, September 24 2019, in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) scores against the defense of Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and Braydon Coburn (55) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, September 24 2019, in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) eyes on the puck as he’s scores against Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and Victor Hedman (77) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, September 24 2019, in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) is congratulate by teammates after scoring against Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) and Victor Hedman (77) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, September 24 2019, in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Brown (2) fights against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Luke Witkowski (28) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, September 24 2019, in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Brown (2) fights against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Luke Witkowski (28) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, September 24 2019, in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers right wing Anthony Greco (76) skates during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, September 24 2019, in Sunrise.
Tampa Bay Lightning Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) looks on as Florida Panthers center Dominic Toninato (9) is congratulated by Anthony Greco (76) after scoring during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, September 24 2019, in Sunrise
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh (27) defends as goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) blocks a shot by Florida Panthers right wing Anthony Greco (76) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, September 24 2019, in Sunrise
Florida Panthers right wing Anthony Greco (76) skate for the puck against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn (55) and Luke Witkowski (28) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, September 24 2019, in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers right wing Anthony Greco (76) in action against Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn (55) during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, September 24 2019, in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes the save against Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, September 24 2019, in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes the save during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, September 24 2019, in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers defenseman Anton Stralman (6) knock down puck against the defense of Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, September 24 2019, in Sunrise.
Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Alexander Volkov (79) celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, September 24 2019, in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) is unable to stop a shot by Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Alexander Volkov (79) during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, September 24 2019, in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Frank Vatrano (77) celebrate with Henrik Borgstrom (95) and Aaron Ekblad (5) after scoring during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, September 24 2019, in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers fans showing their support as Panthers right wing Anthony Greco (76) skates during warmups before the start during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, September 24 2019, in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during warmups before the start during the first period of an NHL preseason hockey game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at the BB&T Center on Tuesday, September 24 2019, in Sunrise.
