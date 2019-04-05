Photo gallery: Islanders at Panthers | Thursday, April 4, 2019

New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) scores the winning goal against Florida Panthers goalie Sam Montembeault (33) during the shootout of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Sunrise.
New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (1) makes a save against Florida Panthers center Frank Vatrano (72) during the shootout of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Sunrise.
New York Islanders celebrate their 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers during the shootout of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sam Montembeault (33) makes a save against against the New York Islanders during the overtime of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) scores against New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (1) during the third period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (1) during the third period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Sunrise.
New York Islanders center Casey Cizikas (53) and goalie Thomas Greiss (1) defending the goal against Florida Panthers defenseman Josh Brown (2) during the second period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sam Montembeault (33) is unable to stop a shot by New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) during the second period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Sunrise.
New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) goalie Thomas Greiss (1) and defenseman Thomas Hickey (4) defending the goal against Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) during the second period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Sunrise.
New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) and goalie Thomas Greiss (1) defending the goal against Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) during the second period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers head coach Bob Boughner gives instructions to his team during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game against the New York Islanders at the BB&T Center on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Sunrise.
New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (1) makes a save against the Florida Panthers during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie Sam Montembeault (33) makes a save against New York Islanders left wing Matt Martin (17) during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Sunrise.
Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores takes pictures with fans before the start of an NHL regular season hockey game between the Florida Panthers against the New York Islanders at the BB&T Center on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Sunrise.
New York Islanders left wing Matt Martin (17) skate into the locker room as Islanders fans showing their support before the start of an NHL regular season hockey game against the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Sunrise.
New York Islanders fans Marc Lauren and Abigail Ialenti enjoying before the start of an NHL regular season hockey game against the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center on Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Sunrise.
