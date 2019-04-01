Photo gallery: Capitals at Panthers | Monday, April 1, 2019

Florida Panthers Mike Hoffman (68) gets yelled at by a Washington Capitals fan in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Monday, April, 1, 2019.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
Florida Panthers Colton Sceviour (7) as they play the Washington Capitals in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Monday, April, 1, 2019.
Florida Panthers Aaron Ekblad (5) watches as Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin (8) falls in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Monday, April, 1, 2019.
Florida Panthers MacKenzie Weeger (52) and Washington Capitals Chandler Stephenson (18) clash on the boards in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Monday, April, 1, 2019.
Florida Panthers Aleksander Barkov (16) struggles with the puck in the first period at the Washington Capitals goal at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Monday, April, 1, 2019.
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) reaches for the puck in the first period as they play the Washington Capitals at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Monday, April, 1, 2019.
Florida Panthers Frank Vatrano (72) fails to score as Washington Capitals goalie Pheonix Copley (1) defends in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Monday, April, 1, 2019.
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) and Keith Yandle (3) control the puck at the goal as they play the Washington Capitals in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Monday, April, 1, 2019.
Florida Panthers Frank Vatrano (72) celebrates after he scores in the first period as they play the Washington Capitals at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Monday, April, 1, 2019.
Florida Panthers Aleksander Barkov (16) slips as they play the Washington Capitals in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Monday, April, 1, 2019.
