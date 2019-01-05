Photo gallery: Blue Jackets at Panthers | Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019

Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate after defenseman Seth Jones (3) scores on Florida Panthers goaltender James Reimer (34) in overtime as the Florida Panthers host the Columbus Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Saturday, January 5, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers goaltender James Reimer (34) blocks a shot in the first period as the Florida Panthers host the Columbus Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Saturday, January 5, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Josh Anderson (77) scores in the second period as the Florida Panthers host the Columbus Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Saturday, January 5, 2019.
Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) attempts to clear the puck past attempts to clear the puck past Columbus Blue Jackets defenders at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Saturday, January 5, 2019.
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) celebrates his first period goal with defenseman Keith Yandle (3) as the Florida Panthers host the Columbus Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Saturday, January 5, 2019.
Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Artemi Panarin (9) chases after Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) for control of the puck in the first period as the Florida Panthers host the Columbus Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Saturday, January 5, 2019.
Florida Panthers defenseman Chris Wideman (6) attempts to make a pass from behind the goal in the first period as the Florida Panthers host the Columbus Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Saturday, January 5, 2019.
The Panthers celebrate a goal by Florida Panthers left wing Mike Hoffman (68) in the first period as the Florida Panthers host the Columbus Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center in Sunrise on Saturday, January 5, 2019.
