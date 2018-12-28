Photo gallery: Canadiens at Panthers | Friday, December 28, 2018

Florida Panthers Aaron Ekblad (5) crushes Montreal Canadiens Paul Bryon (41) against the glass in the first period at the B&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, December, 28, 2018.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR
ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) lays on the ice after Montreal Canadiens Tomas Tatar (90) scores the winning goal in the third period at the B&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, December, 28, 2018.
Montreal Canadiens Andrew Shaw (65) celebrates after scoring their fourth goal in the third period as they play the Florida Panthers at the B&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, December, 28, 2018.
Florida Panthers Michael Haley (18) and Montreal Canadiens Victor Mete (53) in the first period at the B&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, December, 28, 2018.
Montreal Canadiens Jeff Petry (26) knocks over and official in the first period as they play the Florida Panthers at the B&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, December, 28, 2018.
Florida Panthers Denis Malgin (62) celebrates after scoring their goal in the first period as they play the Montreal Canadiens at the B&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, December, 28, 2018.
Florida Panthers Kith Yandle (3) and Jared McCain (90) squeeze Montreal Canadiens Max Domi (13) in the third period at the B&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, December, 28, 2018.
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) watches a puck hits the rail of the net in the first period as they play the Montreal Canadiens at the B&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, December, 28, 2018.
Florida Panthers Keith Yandle (3) is pushed to the ice by Montreal Canadiens Michael Chaput (43) in the third period at the B&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, December, 28, 2018.
Montreal Canadiens Nicolas Deslauriers (20) celebrates after scoring their second goal in the first period as they play the Florida Panthers at the B&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, December, 28, 2018.
Montreal Canadiens goalie Antti Niemi (37) watches as Florida Panthers Denis Malgin (62) puck scores in the first period at the B&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, December, 28, 2018.
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) watches as Montreal Canadiens Tomas Tatar (90) celebrates after scoring their first goal in the first period at the B&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, December, 28, 2018.
Florida Panthers Mike Matheson (19) slides under Montreal Canadiens Kenny Agostino (47) in the first period at the B&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, December, 28, 2018.
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo (1) misses a puck as Montreal Canadiens Nicolas Deslauriers (20) scores their second goal in the first period at the B&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, Friday, December, 28, 2018.
