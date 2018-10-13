Photo Gallery: Florida Panthers v. Vancouver Canucks | Saturday, October 13, 201

Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer saves an attempt to sore by the Vancouver Canucks at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, October 13, 2018. Saturday, October, 13, 2018. The Canucks won 3-2.
Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer (34) saves the shot as Vancouver Canucks Jake Virtanen (18) presses in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, October 13, 2018. Saturday, October, 13, 2018. The Canucks won 3-2.
Florida Panthers Juho Lammikko (91) takes the lead to chase the puck in the first period as they play the Vancouver Canucks at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, October 13, 2018. Saturday, October, 13, 2018. The Canucks won 3-2.
Florida Panthers Evgenil Dadonov and Vancouver Canucks Brandon Sutter in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, October 13, 2018. Saturday, October, 13, 2018. The Canucks won 3-2.
Florida Panthers Vincent Trocheck advances the puck past Vancouver Canucks Markus Granlund in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, October 13, 2018. Saturday, October, 13, 2018. The Canucks won 3-2.
Florida Panthers Vincent Trocheck and Vancouver Canucks Ben Hutton hit the glass as they fight for the puck in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, October 13, 2018. Saturday, October, 13, 2018. The Canucks won 3-2.
Florida Panthers Alexander Petrovic and Vancouver Canucks Jake Virtanen in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, October 13, 2018. Saturday, October, 13, 2018.
Florida Panthers Nick Bjugstad (27) and Vancouver Canucks Ben Hutton (27) in the first period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, October 13, 2018. Saturday, October, 13, 2018.
Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer defects the puck as they play the Vancouver Canucks at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, October 13, 2018. Saturday, October, 13, 2018.
Florida Panthers play the Vancouver Canucks in the second period at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, October 13, 2018. Saturday, October, 13, 2018.
Florida Panthers Vincwent Trocheck (21) scores in the second period and celebrates with Mike Hoffman (68) as they play the Vancouver Canucks at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, October 13, 2018. Saturday, October, 13, 2018.
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo shakes hands with teammate Vincent Trocheck during a ceremony to celebrate Roberto Luongo 1000 games in the NHL before they play the Vancouver Canucks at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, October 13, 2018. Saturday, October, 13, 2018.
Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo and his family celebrate his 1000 games in the NHL at a ceremony before they play the Vancouver Canucks at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, October 13, 2018. Saturday, October, 13, 2018.
Florida Panthers celebrates goalie Roberto Luongo 1000 games in the NHL as they prepare to play the Vancouver Canucks at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida, October 13, 2018. Saturday, October, 13, 2018.
