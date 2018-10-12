Photo gallery: Blue Jackets at Panthers | Thursday, June 11, 2018

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson #13 celebrate with teammates after scoring the go ahead goal during the third period of an NHL regular season hockey game against the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Columbus Blue Jackets players celebrate their 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers in a NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson #13 scores the go ahead goal during the third period of an NHL regular season hockey game against the Florida Panthers at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Nick Bjugstad (27) celebrate with teammates after scoring the fourth goal of his team during the second period of an NHL regular season hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) celebrate with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers left wing Juho Lammikko battle for the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Scott Harrington (4) during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers right wing Troy Brouwer (22) celebrate with teammates after scoring the third goal of his team during the second period of an NHL regular season hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) celebrates with the bench after scoring during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) celebrate with teammates after scoring the second goal pf his team during the second period of an NHL regular season hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers defenseman Jacob MacDonald battle for a loose puck against Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Artemi Panarin (9) celebrates after scoring during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers right wing Troy Brouwer (22) celebrate with the bench after scoring the third goal of his team during the second period of an NHL regular season hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers head coach Bob Boughner looks on during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau battle for a loose puck against Columbus Blue Jackets center Riley Nash during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer stops a shot by Florida Panthers goalie James ReimerColumbus Blue Jackets left wing Artemi Panarin during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers right wing Evgenii Dadonov go for the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad looks on during the third period of an NHL regular season hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno celebrates after scoring as Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer reacts during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers goalie James Reimer blocks a shot by Columbus Blue Jackets center Boone Jenner Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers center Vincent Trocheck chases down the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Artemi Panarin during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers right wing Troy Brouwer fight for the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Markus Nutivaara during the first period of an NHL regular season hockey game at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
The Florida Panthers’ past and present became one before the franchise kicked off the home opener of its 25th anniversary season before the start of an NHL regular season hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Jrotc during the the presentation of colors before the start of an NHL regular season hockey game between Florida Panthers the against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers left wing Juho Lammikko #91 skates before the start of an NHL regular season hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Florida Panthers fans showing their support as Panthers left wing Juho Lammikko #91 skates before the start of an NHL regular season hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
Panthers fans from Naples, Florida James and his girlfriend Nicole taking a selfie before the start of an NHL regular season hockey game between Florida Panthers the against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise
Fans watching commemorating the 25th anniversary mural made with Panthers fans pictures before the start of an NHL regular season hockey game between Florida Panthers the against the Columbus Blue Jackets at the BB&T Center on Thursday, October 11, 2018 in Sunrise.
