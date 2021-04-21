Brandon Hagel’s overtime game-winner completes Blackhawks’ rally for 5-4 win over Predators

CHICAGO — Down 4-1 to the Nashville Predators, the Chicago Blackhawks staged a frenetic three-goal rally midway through the third period Wednesday at the United Center and won, 5-4, in overtime — their first victory in seven games this season against their Central Division nemesis.

Wyatt Kalynuk, Vinnie Hinostroza and Dominik Kubalík scored in a span of 2 minutes, 51 seconds in the third.

In overtime, Brandon Hagel roofed a shot over Predators goaltender Juuse Saros with 2 minutes left in the extra period. Hinostroza and Kirby Dach assisted on the game-winner.

Hagel also had two assists.

Hinostroza’s goal was his first of the season. Patrick Kane had his 43rd assist and has seven points in the last six games.

While the Hawks (49 points) remained in sixth place in the Central Division, they gained ground on the Predators (52) and Dallas Stars (50) in the race for the fourth and final playoff berth.

The Hawks took the lead in the first period — their first lead against the Predators since their first meeting Jan. 26 — on Pius Suter’s 13th goal.

Suter tipped in a saucer pass from Hagel. Hinostroza started the play by chasing down Roman Josi along the wall in the Predators zone and prying the puck from him, but he wasn’t credited with an assist.

The Predators answered 10 minutes later with a goal by Eeli Tolvanen.

Viktor Arvidsson got past Connor Murphy and skated behind the net. Hawks goalie Malcolm Subban slid over to cover the wraparound and defenseman Riley Stillman moved over to support, but that left Tolvanen alone on the opposite side to tip in Arvidsson’s pass.

Kalynuk kicked off the rally in the third. He planted Kane’s low-lying saucer pass backdoor against Saros.

Hinostroza worked a give-and-go with Dach for his goal, then Kubalík capped the scoring in the third off Suter’s feed from below the goal line.

Defenseman Calvin de Haan left the game with about 8 1/2 minutes left in the first. He played 3 1/2 minutes but left 3 seconds into his fifth shift.

De Haan has been gritting through a hip injury, and the Hawks have been hit particularly hard with minor injuries to blue-liners lately and finishing games with five defensemen.

Fortunately for the Hawks, they had seven defensemen in the lineup, including Adam Boqvist, who returned after missing three games while in the concussion protocol.

Ironically, de Haan sounded upbeat about his health while answering questions after the morning skate.

“Knock on wood, obviously,” he said. “I’ve never really been injured except for my shoulders,” referring to three shoulder surgeries.

“Like I’ve said in previous interviews, it’s kind of like there’s a black cloud hanging over them. It feels good, I guess. It’s good to be a part of a team that’s battling for a playoff spot right now and being healthy.”