A year after finally reaching the NHL, 33-year-old goalie Jeff Glass seeks a path back

If Jeff Glass' thick red beard ever turns white, it won't be hard to imagine him as a department-store Santa Claus.

Not that he has the belly for it, but the 33-year-old goalie's cheery disposition remains off the charts.

Blackhawks fans first got wind of Glass during the 2017-18 season when he made his NHL debut on Dec. 29 at age 32 and became a feel-good story during a dismal campaign. Glass' 15-game tenure didn't bring on-ice success – he went 3-7-3 with a 3.36 goals-against average and .898 save percentage – but it did come with rewards that go far beyond the scoresheet.

"Last year was a fun year for me, personally," Glass said Thursday. "At the time you don't really enjoy it as much as you do after. Once I got home in the summertime it kind of sunk in that I checked off a few things on my list of things to do. If anything, it made me more motivated this summer to get back to that level."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Hawks didn't re-sign Glass, and as he has done throughout a nomadic career that landed him in Russia for seven years, he moved on. He is the starting goalie for the San Diego Gulls, the opponent of the Wolves in the AHL's Western Conference finals that begin Friday night at Allstate Arena.

"Obviously, I didn't play (in the NHL) this year but it's still on my list of things to do and get back to that level," Glass said. "I think last year I proved I can play there. It was one of the best organizations to play with, so it was a lot of fun."

While he reveled in finally making it to the NHL 13 years after the Senators drafted him in the third round, Glass found himself without a team when summer ended. He attended Flames training camp on a professional tryout but wasn't offered a contract. Within a couple of weeks, the Maple Leafs called. They signed Glass to an AHL contract with their affiliate in Toronto.

Glass played 10 games with the Marlies before he was traded to the Ducks and assigned to the Gulls. As the regular season wore on, Glass earned more playing time, and he's started all 10 Gulls playoff games, going 7-3 in the first two rounds.

His most impressive performance was one of the best in AHL history. In Game 1 of the Gulls' second-round series against the Bakersfield Condors, Glass stopped 51 shots in a 3-2 quadruple-overtime victory, the fifth-longest game in league history.

The 51 saves set a franchise record and helped reinforce what Glass already knew: he's nowhere near done playing.

"I feel like I'm just getting started," Glass said. "I went overseas to Russia for seven years, and I learned a lot about myself over there. It was really important for my development to get over there. When you come back you get to work with some really good goalie coaches and some top people that make you realize you want to put the work in. I still feel I've got a lot of rubber left on the tires."

Glass' infectious personality meshed well with former Hawks coach Joel Quenneville. "I loved him." Glass said.

He also developed lasting relationships with many teammates, including goalie Collin Delia, who had a successful 16-game stint with the Hawks this season. Glass was Delia's backup in Rockford last season when the IceHogs made it to the Western Conference finals.

"I'm super happy for Collin," Glass said. "It was a long road for him. I know that sounds weird; he did it all in a year from the East Coast to the NHL. But at the start of the year I watched him struggle, and we knew the potential he had."

Now Glass is the one to watch. Delia and the rest of the Hawks are home for the summer while Glass still has plans to play into June. A Calder Cup title would be quite an accomplishment, but it would be hard to top last season on Glass' list of highlights.

"Playing my first NHL game was special," Glass said. "Getting my first win at the United Center, that was cool, too. I think most of the memories I'll cherish (from) my time here in Chicago (are) the relationships and friendships I made with some of the guys.

"There's a reason why they won so many Stanley Cups; there's some pretty special guys in that locker room. I had the privilege of playing with them and getting to know a few of them. That's probably the part I'll cherish the most."