Miami Dolphins Coach Flores on Will Fuller “We’ll practice today and see how it goes and make a determination on who plays and how much they’ll play.” September 15, 2021 2:43 PM

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores talks with the media before practice at Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, Sep. 15, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Fl, in preparation for their home opener against the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium, on Sunday, September 19.