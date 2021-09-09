After sharing decorated QB room at Alabama, Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and Patriots’ Mac Jones reunite in NFL

The photo has been widely shared, a moment-in-time reflection of one of the most decorated position groups in recent memory.

The 2017 Alabama quarterback room stood side-by-side after a 45-7 beatdown of Tennessee. Mac Jones was on the far left, grinning with a cigar between his lips. Jalen Hurts in the middle with his arms crossed and a smirk. And Tua Tagovailoa, on the far right, also arms crossed, carrying a confident look.

All three were at different stages of their collegiate careers. That season, Hurts was the incumbent, but would be benched in the National Championship Game in favor of Tagovailoa, a freshman. And Jones, also a freshman, was redshirting.

About 70 Alabama alums will be on an NFL roster for Week 1, and that trio will take the field as starting quarterbacks. When the Dolphins face the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday, Tagovailoa and Jones — who shared the room from 2017 to 2020 — will meet in a game that features the first matchup between former Crimson Tide quarterbacks in 38 years.

As former Alabama co-offensive coordinator Mike Locksley reflects on their path to the NFL, he believes it was, in part, forged by the competition in that quarterback room.

“Tua made the decision to come to Alabama a year after Jalen was the SEC Player of the Year. Not many people do that, and he was a freshman,” said Locksley, now the head coach at Maryland. “To me, the mind-set that he had of not being afraid of competition, the character really showed out in making the decision.”

Though Hurts was the starter and Tagovailoa was more highly regarded than Jones, a three-star recruit from Jacksonville, Locksley said Jones was “never happy being the third wheel. … He prepared as if he was a starter, even though he wasn’t.”

Competition — and excellence — is expected at Alabama, and maybe no more so among the quarterbacks. Tagovailoa said the group pushed each other, comparing their progress with things such as tracking their accuracy in passes to a catching net.

As the scout team quarterback, Jones was tasked with giving the defense looks they would see on game day and setting up opportunities in which it could have success.

However, “Mac wasn’t having it,” Locksley said. “He was a thorn in the side of coach [Nick] Saban being a defensive guy on that field. I don’t know how many times as coaches, we’d be in staff meetings and we’d hear him going off about Mac ... and Mac would make our lives miserable because he would try to compete.”

Jones’ spirited nature may have reached a boil in 2018 — Tagovailoa had taken over the starting job that season — when Alabama was preparing for Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal game.

Jones had a bit too much success against the first-team defense in this practice and the unit, particularly current New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, took exception to it. It didn’t help that Jones had choice words for the defense, too.

“Quinnen Williams … may have blew him up down there on the scout team,” Locksley said, “and I can remember it was a big, big deal coming off the field. … He created quite a stir with the [first-team defense] and they got a little tired of it.”

Tagovailoa and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who played with both, tried to hide wide smiles as they denied recollection of the altercation but vouched for Jones’ fiery spirit.

“Mac is fiercely competitive,” Tagovailoa said. “Mac is a ‘put my head down, I’m going to work and I’m going to do whatever I can, no matter who is on the other side, I’m going to do whatever I can to beat you guys.’”

Tagovailoa and Jones figured to be compared to each other, given their background at Alabama. When Tagovailoa sustained a season-ending hip injury in the 2019 season, Jones took over the starting role. And when Tagovailoa went off to the NFL, Jones in 2020 broke several of Tagovailoa’s school records. The comparisons grew even more after the Patriots selected Jones with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa and Jones represent a storied period of Alabama’s already renowned history and are now the future of the AFC East, a division of youth at the quarterback position after a two-decade run by Tom Brady.

“I hope when he does get his opportunity, he makes the best of it,” Tagovailoa said in training camp, weeks before Jones was given the starting job.

“But you can’t wish him too much luck because we’re rivals in the same division,” he added with a smile.