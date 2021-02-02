The Miami Dolphins reportedly made a decision on who will be their offensive coordinator

After a month of interviews and auditions, Dolphins coach Brian Flores decided against picking an offensive coordinator.

Instead, he apparently picked two.

The Dolphins are promoting both Eric Studesville and George Godsey as co-offensive coordinators, ESPN first reported. Together, they will build the offense and the team will decide at a later date who will call plays.

They will work alongside new quarterbacks coach Charlie Frye, who will incorporate some of the elements of the college game into the system.

Studesville and Godsey, who will replace Chan Gailey, got a dry run on how this new arrangement might work last week at the Senior Bowl. Studesville, the Dolphins’ running backs coach since 2018, called plays for the National team for one half and Godsey, Miami’s tight ends coach who was the Texans’ offensive coordinator in 2015 and 2016, handled the other.

The style of offense they ran at the all-star game — run-heavy, RPOs, shotgun, short passes, play-action — was similar to what Gailey employed last year.

It is believed this is the first time the Dolphins have had co-offensive coordinators, but Don Shula and Adam Gase both had OCs on staff despite calling plays themselves.

Together, they will try to jump-start a Dolphins offense that ranked 22nd in yards (339.0), 23 in yards per play and averaged 25.3 points per game last year. Their No. 1 duty: to develop quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, assuming the Dolphins don’t trade for Deshaun Watson.

The Dolphins would not immediately confirm the move.

The Dolphins interviewed a number of external candidates, all of whom either stayed in their current jobs or took positions elsewhere. Two possibilities remained — Buccaneers assistant coach Harold Goodwin and Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka — but both said this week that the Dolphins had not contacted them about the opening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.