Podcast: ‘The 2020 Dolphins Season Is Over, But The Fun Is Just Beginning’ Edition

Well, that was something.

A 30-point drubbing to your biggest rival in the biggest game of the season is surely tough for coach Brian Flores and general manager Chris Grier to swallow.

Forgive them if they’re not immediately thinking about the future.

But when they do, their mood will improve considerably.

The Dolphins have four of the top 50 picks in the draft, plenty of cap space and a bunch of good young players.

In short, they’re two years into the rebuild.

Now comes the hard part, with hard decisions:

How to go from 10 wins to 12 or 13?

How to make the offense as good as the defense?

And what to do at quarterback, the most important position?

We explore it all in our season-ending edition of the Dolphins in Depth podcast.