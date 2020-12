Miami Dolphins Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovaoloa says, “they call him FITZMAGIC for a reason” December 27, 2020 05:28 AM

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovaoloa says, "they call him FITZMAGIC for a reason", December 26, 2020. Tagovailoa was replaced in the fourth quarter by Ryan Fitzpatrick who defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in heroic fashion.