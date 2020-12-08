Draft update: Houston Texans’ latest loss opens door for Miami Dolphins draft bounty

Even with the Dolphins’ win over the Bengals, Week 13 was damaging for Miami’s playoff hopes. But it was quite good for the Dolphins’ 2021 draft haul.

The Dolphins own the rights to the Texans’ first- and second-round picks in 2021, Houston’s final payment installment for the Laremy Tunsil trade.

And with the Texans’ brutal loss to the Colts — plus the Redskins’ upset of the Steelers — that Houston first-round pick would be No. 9 overall, if the season ended today.

That would put the Dolphins in a desirable range for quarterback-needy teams. If BYU’s Zach Wilson or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance are available when the Dolphins are on the clock, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier would surely be tempted to trade back and build an even larger stockpile of assets.

▪ Texans’ 2020 record: 4-8.

▪ Texans’ Week 14 opponent: Away against the Chicago Bears (5-7). Texans favored by 1.5.

▪ Texans’ projected draft picks in first, second rounds: 9th, 40th. (Source: Tankathon.)

▪ Players Dolphins might consider at pick No. 9: Linebacker Micah Parson, Penn State; edge defender Gregory Rousseau, Miami; wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, Alabama; defensive lineman Kwity Paye, Michigan.

▪ Players Dolphins might consider at pick No. 40: Edge defender Jayson Oweh, Penn State; tackle Jalen Mayfield, Michigan; edge defender Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh; running back Najee Harris, Alabama.