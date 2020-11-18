Why Dolphins’ Flores hasn’t gone to a bubble, plus COVID-19, injury, roster updates

As COVID-19 cases spike, both around the country and around the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys have decided to move their coaches and key staff to a hotel connected to their practice facility.

But the Miami Dolphins — who have been without multiple coaches for multiple weeks due to the league’s COVID-19 protocol — are not inclined to follow that lead.

When asked Wednesday if the organization has considered such a move, Dolphins coach Brian Flores replied bluntly:

“Look, if I wasn’t able to see my family, my wife and my kids, I’m be as good a coach. Period,” Flores said.

“So you can talk bubble and everyone wants to talk bubble. You don’t have to go in a bubble. You want to stick other people in a bubble, not really care about their personal situation. I’ll leave it there.”

Tuesday’s reported COVID-19 positivity rate in Florida was 8.64 percent, and even higher — 8.96 percent — in Miami-Dade County. Broward County, where the Dolphins train, was a bit lower (7.99 percent), but still the highest in weeks.

And despite the Dolphins’ diligence, those cases have made their way into the team’s Davie practice facility.

Assistants Marion Hobby (defensive line), Gerald Alexander (defensive backs), Austin Clark (outside linebackers) and Robby Brown (quarterbacks) missed the past two games due to COVID-19 concerns. The team does not disclose whether these coaches have tested positive for the virus or have been in close contact with someone who has, but the fact that they missed multiple weeks suggests some sort of larger issue.

There are players affected as well. Two have been on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list since last Thursday — defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and practice squad wide receiver Matt Cole — and at least one is due to a positive test.

When asked about Wilkins’ possible return Wednesday, Flores replied, “we’re just following the protocols on the players from a COVID standpoint,” before adding he will not go into detail about anyone’s medical situation.

League rules mandate that those who come in close contact with a “high risk” individuals must quarantine for five days, but it’s been longer than that now that Wilkins and Cole have been on IR/COVID-19.

Dolphins injury, roster news

Veteran wide receiver Andre Patton — who caught six passes 56 yards for the Chargers in 2019 and started five games — is joining Dolphins’ practice squad, a source confirms. The Dolphins now have nine receivers between their 53-man roster and practice squad, and have not ruled out Preston Williams return this season.

One of those nine is Antonio Callaway, who reverted back to the practice squad after being promoted to the active roster, but not playing a down on offense or special teams, in Week 10.

Curiously, the Dolphins elected not to make Callaway one of their protected practice squad players this week, meaning a team could try to sign him onto their active roster, although the Dolphins would have right of first refusal if that happens. The Dolphins currently have four open roster spots on their 53-man roster.

“We were ready for him to go in [but] he ended up not playing,” Flores said. “He’s a good young player. He’s getting better on a weekly basis. Hopefully he can continue to improve in practice, meetings, get a better feel for the offense and the kicking game and get an opportunity to play.”

As for running back Matt Breida, who has missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury, and Kyle Van Noy, who missed time in the Chargers game with a hip issue?

“Obviously Breida’s been out the last couple of weeks, working to get back,” Flores said. “He’s been practicing and hopefully he’ll continue and improve. Van Noy got dinged up in the game, received treatment and is just taking it one day at a time, trying to rehab and get back as quickly as he can.”