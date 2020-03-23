Podcast: NFL & Dolphins, staying at home, toilet paper & Juju star in Greg Cote Show Episode 4

The Greg Cote Show With Greg Cote is out with Episode 4!

We discuss how our own lives have been affected as we self-quarantine against the coronavirus threat and also dive deep into NFL free agency, Tom Brady changing teams and how the Miami Dolphins fared. But of course there’s nonsports fun, too. We have a new “Greg’s Top 10” featuring top 10 favorite facts about an item now in great demand — toilet paper. And we welcome in a guest our Le Batard Show listeners on ESPN will know and others should too as rapper Juju Gotti joins us to discuss his new music and why on earth he has a tattoo of Greg Cote’s face on his leg.

Hear all of that and more on the latest episode of The Greg Cote Show With Greg Cote, available on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts, including MiamiHerald.com, of course. Totally free, no paywall. Please listen, rate, review, subscribe and stay the heck at home!