Photo Gallery: Dolphins v. Bills | Sunday, November 16, 2019

Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain (28) misses a tackle on Buffalo Bills Dawson Knox (88) as he scores a second quarter touchdown at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, November, 17, 2019.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) gets the ball ripped from his hands by Buffalo Bills Micah Hyde on the goal line in the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, November, 17, 2019.
Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain (28) attempts to tackle Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, November, 17, 2019.
Miami Dolphins safety Bobby McCain (28) misses a tackle allowing Buffalo Bills John Brown to score after a reception in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, November, 17, 2019.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55) tries to stop Buffalo Bills Frank Gore (20) in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, November, 17, 2019.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball in the first quarter as they play the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, November, 17, 2019.
Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders (7) reacts after recovering an onside kick in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Miami Dolphins running back Kalen Ballage (27) scores in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) scores in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) celebrates after scoring in the secnd quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) gets pass Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) on his way to score on a kickoff return in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Sylvia Whittaker celebrates with the game ball tossed to her by her son Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) after Grant tosses her the game ball after scoring in the second quarter on a kick off return as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) passes in the fourth quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) celebrates after scoring in the third quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesiki (88) drops a pass on a fourth down attempt in the fourth quarter as Buffalo Bills Tremaine Edmunds defends at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, November, 17, 2019.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) scrambles in the second quarter as they play the Buffalo Bill, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, November, 17, 2019.
Miami Dolphins receiver Jakeem Grant (19) bobbles the ball buts catches it as Buffalo Bills Jordan Power defends at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, November, 17, 2019.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) coach Brian Flores in the second quarter as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
